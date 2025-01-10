Nigeria: Strategic Pausing in Speaking and Writing (2)

analysis

I trust you have been applying strategic pausing in your speaking and writing engagements. I had noted that this week's article will cover other pertinent areas of deploying silence. Recall that silence isn't just about how we present information; it's also a powerful tool in how we receive it. This week's article thus focuses on how to use silence in active listening and in negotiations. We will also consider how to overcome discomfort with silence and common pitfalls to avoid.

Let's begin by considering how to use silence as a tool for active listening. Use silence to show you're fully engaged and processing what's being said. You might be tempted to occasionally interrupt the speaker, but rather than that, resist the urge to immediately fill pauses in conversation. Give the speaker time to elaborate or reflect. And when you're sure they are done with their turn, you may go ahead to speak. What this means is that after someone finishes speaking, pause before responding. This shows you're considering their words carefully.

How about during negotiations? How might silence work for you? Use strategic silence to create pressure or encourage the other party to reconsider their position. How can this be done? After making an offer, remain silent. This can often lead the other party to fill the silence, potentially with concessions. Also, try using pauses to control the pace of the negotiation and give yourself time to think. Don't allow yourself be rushed into making a quick decision which you may later regret.

You may now wonder: is it possible to overcome discomfort with silence? Sure, yes! It is true, however, that many people feel uncomfortable with silence, especially in professional settings. I will now share some tips to help you overcome this. One fine thing to do is to practise mindfulness. Engage in mindfulness exercises to become more comfortable with quiet moments. Be reflective of your thoughts and environment, and think positively about yourself and the happenings around you. Additionally, start small. Don't push yourself too hard if it is difficult for you to be silent at given times. Begin by incorporating short pauses in your everyday conversations, gradually increasing their duration.

Another thing to do is to focus on the purpose of the interaction. Remember that strategic silence serves a communicative purpose. It's not "dead air" but a tool for emphasis and understanding. Also, take some time to prepare and practise. When giving presentations, mark your planned pauses in your notes and practise them. It helps you during your practice sessions to be more mindful, and when you make the presentation to get it done right. One more thing that can help you overcome discomfort with silence is to observe effective communicators when they speak. Pay attention to how skilled speakers and writers use pauses and white space, and try to imitate them.

Let's now focus on common pitfalls to avoid as you pause strategically. Rule number one is that you must not overuse silence. Too much silence or white space can be as problematic as too little. Strike a balance. There can also be a problem with inconsistency. To address this, use pauses and white space consistently throughout your communication for maximum effect. Also, endeavour not to ignore context when pausing. This is because the appropriate use of silence can vary based on cultural context and the specific situation. Be mindful of your audience: consider their preferences. Another important pitfall to avoid is filler habits. Be aware of your tendency to fill silence with "um," "uh," or nervous gestures. Practise replacing these with calm, purposeful silence. Remember, you own yourself.

What is one major takeaway from this article? There's quite a lot of eloquence in the things not said. In a world that often equates constant communication with productivity and engagement, embracing the power of silence and white space can set you apart as a thoughtful and effective communicator. These tools, when used strategically, can amplify your message, enhance understanding, and create more impactful interactions.

Remember, effective communication isn't just about what you say or write--it's also about what you don't. The judicious use of pauses in speech and white space in writing can give your audience the time and space they need to truly engage with your message. It demonstrates confidence, encourages reflection, and can often convey more than words alone.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As you continue to develop your communication skills, challenge yourself to incorporate strategic silences and thoughtful use of white space. Pay attention to how it affects your interactions and the reception of your messages. With practice, you'll find that these often-overlooked elements become powerful tools in your professional communication arsenal.

In the eloquent words of the pianist Artur Schnabel: "The notes I handle no better than many pianists. But the pauses between the notes--ah, that is where the art resides." In your professional communications, learn to master not just the notes, but the pauses between them.

*Would you like to get a group/one-on-one customised training on speaking/writing? Feel free to contact me at [email protected] for training solutions.

*Dr Oji is a Senior Lecturer of English at the Institute of Humanities, Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos