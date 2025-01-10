Nigeria: Influx of Bandits'll Be Checkmated - Police, Amotekun Commanders, OPC

·OPC partnering with security architectures to flush out criminals

·1,200 personnel deployed -- Ondo Amotekun commander·We're collaborating with military, DSS, vigilantes--Oyo Amotekun·Security agencies on high alert -- Ekiti govt

By Dayo Johnson, Dapo Akinrefon, Rotimi Ojomoyela, Laolu Elijah, Shina Abubakar, James Ogunnaike & Adeola Badru

FOLLOWING the alarm raised by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State over the influx of bandits from North-Central into the state, the Nigeria Police Force, Western Nigeria Security Network code name Amotekun and the Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, yesterday, vowed to checkmate the activities of the bandits adding that security agencies have been placed on high alert.

Recall that Governor Makinde had on Monday raised the alarm that bandits fleeing military onslaught in the North-West were coming down to Oyo State to take refuge.

The governor, who spoke during the 2025 inter-faith service held on Monday, gave the assurance that the state government was determined to smoke out and eliminate the bandits.

1,200 personnel deployed -- Ondo Amotekun commander

In response to the alarm by Governor Makinde, the Amotekun Commander in Ondo State, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed that over 1200 personnel have been deployed across the 18 local government areas of the state.

Adeleye, in a chat with Vanguard, said: "We have deployed 1,200 Amotekun personnel across the 18 local government areas of Ondo State.

"Amotekun, in collaboration with all security agencies in Ondo State, has mapped out a strategy to ensure curb the influx of bandits.

"We will continue to work around the clock to ensure the safety of lives and property across the state. We're fully on the ground. There won't be any hiding place for them in any part of the state."

We're collaborating with Amotekun--Ondo CP

Also, speaking, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Wilfred Afolabi, said that there exists collaboration with Amotekun to protect the state's borders.

Afolabi assured that efforts are on to ensure that the entire state is secured.

He said: "I have our men at the borders of the state. We will continue to work hand-in-hand with the Amotekun to ensure the safety of the people of the state. There wouldn't be any room for the influx of bandits in this state."

We're collaborating with military, DSS, local vigilantes --Oyo Amotekun

In a telephone interview with Vanguard, the Oyo State Commandant of Amotekun, Col. Bisiriyu Olayanju (retd), called for synergy among other sister security agencies.

Olayanju said: "The police, military and Department of State Security Service are the ones you should ask. Ours is just to collaborate with them. They take the lead and if they want us to be there, we will be there with them. But, we are not the ones to take the lead."

Olayanju, in addition, said several measures have been implemented.

He said: "We have increased surveillance by enhancing monitoring of border areas and vulnerable points through joint operations involving the police, military, and local vigilante groups. Community engagement initiatives have been established to foster collaboration between law enforcement and local communities, encouraging the gathering of intelligence and promoting the reporting of suspicious activities.

"Intelligence sharing among security agencies has been prioritised to ensure a coordinated response to bandit activities. Additionally, we have strengthened law enforcement by deploying more personnel and resources to areas identified as hotspots for banditry.

"These steps aim to restore peace and safety in Oyo State while addressing the underlying issues contributing to the rise of banditry."

We'll intensify intelligence gathering -- Osun Amotekun Commander

On his part, the Amotekun Commander in Osun State, Chief Superintendent of Police, Mr Adekunle Omoyele (retd), said the security outfit is intensifying efforts to make intelligence gathering a major aspect of its operation.

The Corps Commander also disclosed that it is working with other local security outfits to ensure that illegal activities like kidnapping and terrorism are curbed in the state.

Omoyele said: "We are ensuring that criminal activities, including kidnappings, have no place to thrive. With a focus on bolstering security across the state, the Corps has ramped up efforts to safeguard vulnerable areas and other strategic locations.

"There is strong collaboration with Amotekun units from other states to safeguard our territory from bandits and other criminal activities. The Amotekun Commanders meet monthly to discuss security issues affecting our region, working together to achieve our shared goals."

Security agencies on high alert -- Ekiti govt

Speaking with Vanguard in Ado-Ekiti, the Special Adviser on Security to Ekiti State Governor, Gen. Ebenezer Ogundana (retd), disclosed that security agencies in the state have been placed on high alert.

Ogundana said: "We already make adequate provision for any unforeseen.

"I want to assure you that we are even reinforcing it because of this new development, they may not necessarily come to Oyo State alone, they can come from anywhere, so, we have already made adequate provisions to contain them when they come to Ekiti.

"All the security agencies in the state are already aware, we have put them on high alert, including the Amotekun corps, we have also informed our people in the border communities to notify us of any strange movements or faces in their areas.

" We have learned from our past experiences and we are battle-ready."

On how the state is synergising efforts with neighbouring states, Ogundana said: "We have a forum for all the Special Advisers in all the neighbouring states, like Kogi, Kwara, Ondo and Osun, where we are working together to share information and strategies on how best to combat crime and criminality in our states. We have also instructed the local government in border areas to link up with their counterparts in neighbouring states and keep vigilance to nip any incursion in the bud."

We'll prevent influx --Ogun CP

Similarly, the Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Mr Lanre Ogunlowo noted that the Command has activated its assets to keep the state safe and as well prevent them from entering the state.

Ogunlowo said: "The Command is aware of the report and has activated all human and material assets to keep Ogun State safe. All Area Commanders and DPOs in the state have been alerted on the development."

We'll partner with security architectures -- OPC

Meanwhile, the Oodua People's Congress, OPC, yesterday,said they are willing to to collaborate with other security agencies in the South West to flush out criminal elements from the region.

The OPC's position was contained in a Communique at the end of its meeting at Oodua House, Ikeja in Lagos.

It said: "Following the recent alarm raised by Governor Seyi Makinde that terrorists, bandits and kidnappers are now in Oyo and other states in the South West, the OPC would not allow bandits and other criminal elements to turn the South West into their haven.

"We are ready to partner with the South West security architectures in getting rid of the criminal elements in the region."