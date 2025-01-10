Liberia: GOL Issued Over 10974 Work Permits in 2024

The Liberian Government reports that it raised $1.8 million in 2024 from issuance of work permits to aliens.

- Labour Minister Cllr. Cooper Kruah announces that the ministry's Alien Registration Department processed and issued 10,974 work permits to foreign nationals in 2024, reflecting a significant contribution to the country's workforce and the economy.

Of the total permits, 9,468 were regular work permits, 988 gratis permits, and 556 were issued to individuals from ECOWAS and non-ECOWAS member states. A further breakdown shows 8,980 permits were granted to non-applicants, while 2,699 were issued to non-ECOWAS applicants. Among ECOWAS member applicants, 438 permits were issued to individuals from Guinea and Ivory Coast.

Speaking Thursday, January 9, 2025, at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism's regular press briefing, Minister Kruah disclosed that 857 work permit applications were denied because the positions applied for were reserved exclusively for Liberians.

Despite these rejections, the Ministry successfully renewed 7,633 permits, which accounts for 75% of the total permits issued in 2024. Additionally, 2,484 new permit licenses were processed, making up 15% of the permits issued during the year under review.

In terms of gender distribution, 8,802 work permits were issued to men, while 1,315 were issued to women, showcasing the diversity of Liberia's foreign workforce.

"We met some foreigners already working in the country without valid permits. They were required to renew their permits to comply with regulations," Kruah states.

Reading data from the Ministry, he highlights the ministry's interventions in addressing unfair labor practices against workers and notes its significant contributions to the national revenue.

According to the minister, government generated over $9 million in revenue through work permit issuance in 2024, with quarterly contributions of $1.8 million (January-March), $2.2 million (April-June), $2.8 million (July-September), and $4.3 million (October-December), respectively.

He emphasizes the Ministry's commitment to regulating foreign employment while safeguarding opportunities for Liberians.