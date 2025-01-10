Liberia: Campaign for Law Reform Takes Shape

Center for Legal Aid Support Services moves to have crucial bills lingering at the Legislature passed into law.

- The Center for Legal Aid Support Services (CLASS), an advocacy group, begins a campaign here to ensure that every citizen in Liberia has adequate access to justice. The campaign aims to support passage of crucial bills designed to improve the country's legal framework.

The organization held a consultation workshop with media institutions on Thursday, January 9, 2025, at Corina Hotel in Monrovia, bringing together a diverse group of media professionals, civil society actors, and representatives from the Liberian Legislature to discuss the lawmaking process and ways to advocate for legal reforms.

Focus is on three key pending bills: the Legal Aid Services (LSC) Act, the Liberia Corrections Service Act, and the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Act. These bills are crucial to enhancing justice and security in the country. CLASS is implementing the project with the support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Attorney George King, in an overview, emphasizes the importance of mobilizing expertise and influence of national actors, such as media institutions and CSOs. He highlights that the workshop, which is to be in a series, is part of a larger strategy to engage the legislature on law reforms, amendments, and the creation of new laws that will protect the safety and security of the Liberian people.

"We have called you here today to be part of the broader public awareness campaign on the lawmaking process. Whether easy or difficult, we need to hear about your encounters, challenges, and successes," he told the gathering.

During the event, Joseph Cheayan, Executive Director of the Institute for Democratic Action and Development (IDAD), shared his insights on engaging the legislature. He emphasizes the importance of understanding or knowing which committees to approach and to be concise and direct in communicating with lawmakers.

"Legislators are busy and tend to focus on the benefits of proposed legislation, so it is crucial to make the case clearly and effectively," Cheayan advises. He outlines other strategies for legislative engagement, including submitting letters and petitions, holding face-to-face meetings, and engaging in policy dialogues and briefs.

Robert Myers, a Legislative Research Analyst at the Liberian Senate, points to challenges in the legislative process, noting that many lawmakers do not read legislative instruments thoroughly, which can hinder the passage of important bills. He stresses the importance of coordination with sponsors and co-sponsors of bills and overcoming bureaucratic obstacles within the legislature.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Some participants suggested that CLASS establish a Steering Committee to tackle specific thematic areas in engaging the legislature. This committee would help coordinate efforts and ensure that advocacy strategies are focused and effective.

The workshop represents a significant step in the institution's broader campaign to reform Liberia's legal system and improve access to justice for all citizens. By raising awareness of the lawmaking process and involving key stakeholders, it hopes to build momentum to pass critical legal reforms here.

The Center for Legal Aid Support Services (CLASS) is a private nonprofit and public interest legal services provider.