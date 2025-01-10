Liberia: Campaign for Law Reform Takes Shape

10 January 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Stephen G. Fellajuah

Center for Legal Aid Support Services moves to have crucial bills lingering at the Legislature passed into law.

- The Center for Legal Aid Support Services (CLASS), an advocacy group, begins a campaign here to ensure that every citizen in Liberia has adequate access to justice. The campaign aims to support passage of crucial bills designed to improve the country's legal framework.

The organization held a consultation workshop with media institutions on Thursday, January 9, 2025, at Corina Hotel in Monrovia, bringing together a diverse group of media professionals, civil society actors, and representatives from the Liberian Legislature to discuss the lawmaking process and ways to advocate for legal reforms.

Focus is on three key pending bills: the Legal Aid Services (LSC) Act, the Liberia Corrections Service Act, and the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Act. These bills are crucial to enhancing justice and security in the country. CLASS is implementing the project with the support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Attorney George King, in an overview, emphasizes the importance of mobilizing expertise and influence of national actors, such as media institutions and CSOs. He highlights that the workshop, which is to be in a series, is part of a larger strategy to engage the legislature on law reforms, amendments, and the creation of new laws that will protect the safety and security of the Liberian people.

"We have called you here today to be part of the broader public awareness campaign on the lawmaking process. Whether easy or difficult, we need to hear about your encounters, challenges, and successes," he told the gathering.

During the event, Joseph Cheayan, Executive Director of the Institute for Democratic Action and Development (IDAD), shared his insights on engaging the legislature. He emphasizes the importance of understanding or knowing which committees to approach and to be concise and direct in communicating with lawmakers.

"Legislators are busy and tend to focus on the benefits of proposed legislation, so it is crucial to make the case clearly and effectively," Cheayan advises. He outlines other strategies for legislative engagement, including submitting letters and petitions, holding face-to-face meetings, and engaging in policy dialogues and briefs.

Robert Myers, a Legislative Research Analyst at the Liberian Senate, points to challenges in the legislative process, noting that many lawmakers do not read legislative instruments thoroughly, which can hinder the passage of important bills. He stresses the importance of coordination with sponsors and co-sponsors of bills and overcoming bureaucratic obstacles within the legislature.

Some participants suggested that CLASS establish a Steering Committee to tackle specific thematic areas in engaging the legislature. This committee would help coordinate efforts and ensure that advocacy strategies are focused and effective.

The workshop represents a significant step in the institution's broader campaign to reform Liberia's legal system and improve access to justice for all citizens. By raising awareness of the lawmaking process and involving key stakeholders, it hopes to build momentum to pass critical legal reforms here.

The Center for Legal Aid Support Services (CLASS) is a private nonprofit and public interest legal services provider.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.