Liberia: Lnba Assures Seamless Transition of Leadership

The Liberian National Bar prepares to indict in office new corps of officers.

- The Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA) announces a Transitional & Inaugural Committee tasked with organizing an inaugural ceremony for its recently elected officers, scheduled for January 31, 2025. The Bar says the committee is mandated to ensure a seamless professional leadership transition.

The new corps of officers to be inducted is headed by Cllr. Varmah M. Bornor, former National Secretary General of the Bar.

The Committee comprises esteemed members of the Bar, who have been carefully selected to uphold the Association's tradition of excellence and professionalism.

Chairperson Cllr. Kuku Y. Dorbor has been granted authority to constitute the membership of subcommittees to streamline workloads and efficiently manage the various activities leading to a successful inauguration.

The Committee is further mandated to organize the inaugural ceremony and ensure proper planning, logistics, and execution of the inauguration of the officers-elect.

It is to facilitate a smooth transition by working closely with outgoing and incoming officers to guarantee a seamless transfer of leadership and responsibilities.

According to a press statement signed by outgoing president of the Bar, Cllr. Sylvester D. Rennie, issued on January 8, 2025, the LNBA acknowledges the vital role of this committee in fostering unity, professionalism, and the continued growth of the Association.

In a related development, the LNBA leadership invites its entire membership, including the Chief Justice and Associate Justices, Senior Legal Counsels, Judges, Magistrates, Counsellors, Attorneys, law students, and the public to grace this auspicious ceremony, marking the inauguration of the new leadership of the Bar, which will take place on Friday, January 31, 2025, at the EJS Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, Monrovia. The leadership of the LNBA encourages all members to extend their support to the committee in executing this significant mandate.