Nigeria: Bandits Kill 21 Katsina Security, Vigilante Members in Bloody Ambush - Police

Twenty-one members of a joint team of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps and local vigilantes have been confirmed killed during an attack by terrorists.

The police spokesperson in the state, Sadiq Abubakar, said in a statement on Friday that the attack occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Baure, a village in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

He said the victims were returning from a condolence visit when suspected armed bandits ambushed them. The police did not provide details of the incident.

According to Mr Sadiq, the police have since moved to the area and restored normalcy. He said investigations were ongoing to apprehend the attackers.

Witness Accounts

However, witness accounts suggested about 25 persons died in the massacre while many villagers were still missing.

A witness who asked not to be identified described where the incident occurred as a stronghold of bandits.

"Yesterday, they laid an ambush on the way and opened fire on the vehicle conveying the vigilantes, killing some of them. Aside from the ambush, the bandits took advantage of our market day and trailed people to their homes, killing scores.

"From the headcount done so far, over 15 persons have been confirmed killed, and many others are still missing," he said.

According to another witness, "We rescued more than 20 people during the attack. Some victims are said to be from Charanci, Burji, Jibiya, and Kaita LGA. So far, a total of 25 people have been confirmed dead, while many others remain unaccounted for."