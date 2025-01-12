Sudan: Joy As Sudan Army Reclaims Wad Madani, Hemedti Vows 'Counterattack'

SAF commander Lt Gen El Burhan greets members of the First Infantry Division in Wad Madani, capital of El Gezira, on December 3, 2023

Wad Madani — The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander Mohamed 'Hemedti' Dagalo today acknowledged the Sudanese Armed Forces' (SAF) recapture of Wad Madani, a key city in El Gezira state that the RSF had controlled since December 2023. The victory sparked jubilant celebrations across Sudan and among its global diaspora. In an audio address, Hemedti vowed to reclaim the city, declaring, "Today we lost a round, but we did not lose the battle."

Hemedti addressing his troops in an audio recording on the force's Telegram account, called for resilience, asserting, "We have been fighting for 21 months; we will fight them for another 21 years, and the scales will change."

He attributed the SAF victory to its use of Iranian drones and aerial bombardments, while accusing SAF of deploying Ethiopian troops.

"For three days, we have been fighting the Tigrayans and mercenaries from the so-called Islamic Liberation Front of Eritrea," he added.

Hemedti praised his forces' endurance, declaring, "There is no man in the world waiting for barrel bombs in open land except us." He pledged to address the challenge posed by aerial bombardments and drone attacks.

The RSF leader also issued a veiled threat to Ali Karti, the head of Sudan's Islamic Movement, promising to "reach him in his home and hold him accountable."

Wad Madni under SAF control

The SAF announced its full capture of Wad Madani yesterday, following intense clashes with the RSF. The government's spokesperson said the armed forces had "steadily advanced" and inflicted heavy casualties on RSF fighters, as well as destroying significant amounts of their equipment.

Wad Madani holds immense strategic importance, positioned at the crossroads of key supply routes between several states and serving as the nearest major city to Khartoum.

The capital remains a focal point of the conflict, with fierce fighting continuing since the war erupted in April 2023.

In the lead-up to recapturing Wad Madani, the SAF made significant advances in El Gezira state last week, securing key areas such as El Shabarga, El Sherif Yagoub, and El Tanuba.

Launching extensive ground operations from El Managil, Sennar, and El Faw axes, the SAF seized several strategic villages, including El Haj Abdallah, Mahla, and Talha, tightening their grip on the region.

Supported by the Sudan Shield Forces, the SAF intensified its offensive, despite resistance from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Um El Gura and ongoing challenges along the El Faw axis.

The capture of El Shabarga marked a decisive moment, leaving Wad Madani surrounded from three directions.

Reports indicate that the SAF currently controls Red Sea state, Kassala, El Gedaref, North, Sennar, and about 90 per cent of the Nile River state.

The RSF holds sway in six other states. Control of Khartoum, El Gezira, White Nile, and Kordofan states remains contested, with neither side achieving decisive dominance.

Sudanese celebrations

Following the announcement of the Sudanese Armed Forces' recapture of Wad Madani, jubilant celebrations have erupted both within Sudan and among its global diaspora.

In Sudan, scenes of joy unfolded in cities including Port Sudan, Omdurman, Atbara, Shendi, and Kosti. Meanwhile, members of the Sudanese diaspora in Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia also marked the occasion with widespread celebrations.

Viral footage capturing these moments has circulated widely, reflecting the significance of the victory for many Sudanese at home and abroad.

Despite the jubilant atmosphere, the harsh reality of Sudan's ongoing war remains ever-present.

The conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives and forced over 12 million people to flee their homes, including nine million internally displaced.

UN officials labelled this one of the world's most severe humanitarian crises. As the war drags on, battles for key cities like Wad Madani highlight the prolonged and destructive nature of the conflict, casting a shadow of uncertainty over Sudan's future.