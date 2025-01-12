Sudan Army Gains in Khartoum As Civilian Evacuations Continue

Khartoum / Omdurman — Sudan Media Forum*: Joint Editorial Room

Prepared and edited by Sudan Tribune

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) are cautiously advancing across key areas of Khartoum State, with a focus on Khartoum North (Bahri), amid intense battles against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Alongside their fight for control, the SAF faces the critical and dangerous task of evacuating civilians caught in the crossfire, the Sudan Media Forum reported yesterday.

In Shambat, a suburb of Khartoum Bahri, the SAF has reportedly made significant progress through intense street-by-street combat. By avoiding main roads heavily monitored by RSF snipers, SAF units have advanced to El Safiya, towards the southern edge of the Shambat.

However, this progress comes with the added responsibility of evacuating civilians. A dangerous task often carried out under sniper fire.

A resident in Shambat, who wished to remain anonymous, recounted being threatened by RSF fighters before his evacuation to the Ed Doroshab neighbourhood. Speaking to Sudan Tribune, he described the harrowing journey, noting that the distance between opposing front lines was at times as narrow as 200 metres.

Urban tactics and strategic gains

The SAF's approach relies on circumventing main roads and isolating snipers in tall buildings from their ground support. This strategy has proven effective, allowing the capture of key sites such as the Hijaz Towers and Mashreq University.

However, RSF resistance remains formidable. Snipers continue to hold strategic positions in high-rise buildings, including the police officers' residence towers overlooking critical roads in Shambat.

"The density of tall buildings south of Khartoum Bahri poses a greater challenge as the army advances," a military source told Sudan Tribune. Despite these obstacles, the source remains confident, stating, "The SAF has strategies in place to achieve its objectives."

Omdurman

South of Omdurman, SAF units are advancing towards the El Shagla area, a critical gateway to the RSF stronghold at Omdurman Islamic University. Avoiding main roads, the army has reclaimed strategic positions previously used by RSF sharpshooters stationed on rooftops.

The aftermath of intense fighting is visible in the surrounding area, with damaged buildings and unburied RSF casualties scattered nearby.

Evacuations in El Shagla have moved dozens of civilians, hosing them in schools, where many residents face dire humanitarian conditions. Civilians recount shortages of food, water, and electricity alongside forced RSF recruitment.

In Ombadda, Omdurman, battles near the Libya Market highlight the SAF's struggle to advance while protecting civilians in heavily populated areas.

'Cautious progress in Khartoum'

A tense calm prevails in Khartoum, particularly near El Mugrin and the armoured corps southwest of the city. SAF units recently secured the El Lamab neighbourhood, bringing it closer to the RSF-occupied El Rowad Towers.

Progress in these areas hinges on breaking the RSF siege of the SAF's General Command, situated near Khartoum International Airport. A breakthrough would enable resupply operations and reinforce the SAF's ability to sustain its campaign.

However, the presence of civilians in conflict zones and RSF retaliatory measures against residents accused of aiding SAF remain critical challenges.

This report is published simultaneously on the platforms of media and press institutions and organisations that are members of the Sudan Media Forum.

*The Sudan Media Forum is a coalition of independent media outlets and organisations including:

- Dabanga - Radio / TV / Online

- Sudanese Journalists Syndicate

- Sudan Tribune

- Al-Tayar newspaper

- Aljreeda Newspaper

- Sudan-Bukra Media Org

- Altaghyeer newspaper

- Ayin Network

- Alrakoba.net

- Sudanile.com

- Journalists for Human Rights - JHR - Sudan

- Female Journalists Network-Sudan

- The Democrat Newspaper

- Hala Radio - 96 FM

- Radio (PRO FM) 106.6

- Medameek newspaper

- Darfur 24

- Al-Ayam Center for Cultural Studies and Development

- Teeba Press

- Alalg Center for Press Service

- Sudanese Center for Research, Training, and Development Services

- Article Center for Training and Media Production

- mashaweer-news.com

- Sudans Reporters

- Televzyon Platform