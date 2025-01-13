Liberia: Mines Admit Huge Revenue Loss to Illegal Miners

The Inspectorate Division at the Ministry of Mines and Energy has lamented huge losses in revenues to illicit mining in Liberia.

In an interview over the weekend, the Inspectorate Division told journalists that this is depleting mining resources.

However, the Inspectorate Division has assured Liberians of a robust and transparent inspection to address the situation.

The Inspectorate Division said this is intended to ensure a full-scale implementation of Liberia's Minerals and Mining Law and to ensure that Liberians benefit from the country's resources.

Mr. Agatius B. Coker, Inspector-General of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, said that the Inspectorate Division remains unbending in implementing the law.

He stated that the Division will not relent in insisting on the legitimacy of every miner and those with such business aspirations.

He detailed that the ministry's fiduciary responsibility to regulate all mining activities in the country and hold miners by the law is one of the surest ways the national government can generate revenues to support development priorities.

Mr. Coker was responding to the latest inspection works being done across the country by the Ministry's Inspectors assigned to the six mining districts of Liberia.

Before the just-ended festive season celebrations, some unapproved mining equipment were seized from unlicensed individuals.

They were caught carrying out illicit activities in towns and villages without regard for the sector's laws and regulations.

In stronger terms, Mr. Coker condemned such unpatriotic acts, saying the current administration of the Ministry is committed to discontinuing.

Montserrado County's rural towns and Youth Camp, Number-Seven in District #1, have experienced confiscation of contraband mining equipment.

The equipment was confiscated through robust inspection operations.

Persons believed to be implicated in those unlawful practices are being pursued to face attending penalties for their actions as the law provides.

Inspector-General Coker then commended the Minister of Mines and Energy, Wilmot Paye, and his team for a 'high level' of administrative will and technical support towards the functional capacities of the Inspectorate Division.

With such good leadership shown by Minister Paye, Mr. Coker expressed no doubts in the Inspectors' resolve to get the job done.

Minister Paye has not minced his words against unacceptable mining practices in his public statements.

To tackle those bad practices, the Minister has spoken about making needed working tools and motorbikes available and establishing county offices to enhance field operations.

Reports say the Ministry is getting closer to actualizing this ambitious plan, which is also seeking to make the Ministry's presence in mining locations more visible.

Another report says the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) could achieve this very important plan when the 2025 fiscal budget of the Government becomes operationalized.