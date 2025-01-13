also rescue teenager with baby from lover's kidnap den

The Lagos State Police Command has uncovered a new trend of kidnapping, dubbed 'Constructive Kidnapping', where unsuspecting ladies are lured by kidnappers posing as internet friends and lovers.

This sinister scheme has already ensnared 16 ladies from various parts of the state, who were fortunate to be rescued by the police command, the command revealed.

In another shocking case, a 15-year-old girl was rescued after allegedly conspiring with her boyfriend to demand ransom from her parents, pretending that she had been kidnapped.

For the 'Constructive kidnapping, the kidnappers' modus oparandi according to the Commissioner of Police Lagos State Police Command, CP Olawale Ishola, who briefed journalists weekend, on the command's breakthrough between September 2024 and January 2025, was as cunning as it was ruthless.

The kidnappers as gathered, begin by tagging their potential victims as friends on social media platforms, establishing a false sense of acquaintance. Once the victim's guard is lowered, the kidnappers invite them to Lagos, often under the guise of a romantic rendezvous.

These kidnappers according to the command would send substantial amounts of money, up to N500,000, to their victims, as well as cover their flight expenses to Lagos.

Upon arrival, the unsuspecting victims are taken to five-star hotels, where their phones are seized, and money transferred out. The kidnappers then contact the victim's relatives, demanding ransom and threatening to them if their demands are not met.

According to the CP, " It is Constructive kidnapping because you have a scenario where a lady is lured from her safe space to Lagos by a group of boys or a single individual. They make it enticing by sending a business-class flight ticket, N500,000, and booking a luxurious five-star hotel. The victim feels like they've 'arrived,' unaware that it's all a ruse.

" I've rescued at least 16 ladies from this trap. As soon as they arrive, the kidnappers mess the ladies up, seize their phones, transfer their money, and contact their relatives to demand more ransom, threatening to kill the victim if their demands aren't met. It's termed 'constructive' because the victims unwittingly walk into the trap set for them. However, we're always one step ahead."

He, therefore, warned members of the public, especially ladies to be cautious when interacting with strangers online, advising members of the public to say something when they see something.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Similarly, the command boss also explained how a 14-year-old girl with an undisclosed identity who was reported to have been kidnapped, was traced to her boyfriend's abode, with a baby.

According to CP Ishola, " On January 8, 2025, a complainant reported that her daughter Anuoluwapo Victoria, 15 years left home to an unknown destination, that on January 9, 2025, she received a phone call and an account was sent for her to pay ransom for the released of her daughter.

"They have been sending money to the account until we were able to apprehend her and her boyfriend on Friday night. She was with a baby".