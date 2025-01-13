Calm has returned to Ejura and Ntotroso in the Ashanti and Ahafo regions after violence erupted in the two areas last week.

Irate fans set ablaze a police station at Ejura after they stormed it over the arrest of a suspect, Masaudu Shaibu, a businessman.

In the case of Ntotroso, violence began there after some persons allegedly attempted to steal gold from Newmont, a gold mining company.

Information gathered by the Ghanaian Times was that at Ejura, after setting the police station on fire, burning several vehicles, including some belongings of private individuals, the irate youth followed it up to the recently-built Police Divisional Headquarters on the Ejura-Nkoranza road and partially damaged the facility as well.

It took the intervention of the military to protect the headquarters from further destruction and also quell the mob before calm could be restored.

The businessman was said to have been invited by the Ejura Police last Friday evening to assist them investigate a suspected case of stolen mobile phone.

The source noted that later in the night, while in the cell, Shaibu complained of a heart ache and was rushed by the police to the Ejura Government Hospital, where he was referred to the Asante Mampong Government Hospital for emergency medical care.

However, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

On getting a tip-off about the sudden death, the Zongo youth became incensed, suspecting that the police manhandled him to his death, hence their action.

A police statement, signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Grace Ansah Akrofi, confirmed the arrest and detention of Shaibu on January 10, 2025 at about 10 p.m.

The statement said at about 2:20 a.m., Shaibu complained about illness and was sent to the Ejura Government Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It stated that while preparations were being made to send the body to the morgue, some members of the Ejura community stormed the police station and set it ablaze.

Giving further details of the Ntotroso incident, the police statement disclosed that it happened because of an attempted breach of security at Newmont mining site by some persons to allegedly steal gold from the site.

"During the operation to contain the situation, the police engaged the suspects, leading to the death of three persons and injuries to four others," the statement said.

It added that the police had been engaging community leaders and the youth of the area in a bid to stabilise the situation.

"The Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, worked on the phone with the Regional police team to engage community leaders and the youth throughout the night till the following morning to stabilise the situation and there has been no reprisal attacks or escalation of the situation in the community "the statement revealed.

The police have also received information that the three deceased victims are Muslims and due process of the law was being followed for the bodies to be released to their families for burial on Saturday.

The Ghana Police service has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents in the Ahafo Region as investigation continues.