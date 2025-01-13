Nigeria: 89 Passengers Affected As Unruly Passenger Forces Ibom Air Flight Cancellation

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, weekend, said an Ibom Air flight scheduled to depart Uyo for Abuja at 17:30 hrs was disrupted by an unruly passenger, last Wednesday.

Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of the NCAA, Mr Michael Achimugu, revealed that her actions ensured that 89 other passengers on board lost valuable time, money and opportunities.

Achimugu via his X handle said before the flight all passengers had been informed during check-in that, due to weight restrictions, some or all of their luggage might not arrive on the same flight.

He, however, said after boarding, the unruly passenger noticed that her bag was not among the luggage loaded into the bowels of the aircraft and angrily stepped down, insisting that her bags be loaded or nobody was going to fly.

Achimugu added that despite all pleas, she held the plane hostage until the airspace was closed, leading to the flight cancellation.

He stated: "On Wednesday, 08/01/2025, an Ibom Air flight scheduled to depart Uyo for Abuja at 1730hrs was viciously disrupted by a single passenger's unruly behaviour.

"Her actions (captured below by other irate passengers) ensured that 89 other passengers on board lost valuable time, money, and opportunities. She also caused Ibom Air millions of naira plus a serious scheduling conundrum.

"All passengers had been informed during check-in that, due to weight restrictions, some or all of their luggage may not arrive on the same flight. Passengers with luggage above 20kg signed indemnity forms in this regard, while those whose bags were in the region of 20kg were informed verbally that their bags would arrive on the next scheduled flight. They agreed, including this passenger.

"After boarding, she noticed that her bag was not among the luggage loaded into the bowels of the aircraft. She angrily stepped down from the aircraft and insisted that her bags be loaded. Otherwise, NOBODY was going to fly.

"Even the intervention of FAAN AVSEC and the pilot did not let her budge. The pilot offered to carry her checked in bag in the cabin, but the size did not fit.

"All the while, the pilot was taking note of the time because Uyo was a sunset airport, and the airspace would be shut down any moment.

"AVSEC then explained to the angry passenger that she would have to be deboarded if she refused to travel without the bag. She asked to be allowed to pick her handbag from the cabin, only to get in there and block the aisle, insisting that the flight would not depart without her bags. Among the 89 other passengers was an infant and a chef who was travelling to provide paid service to a big client in Abuja.

"Despite all pleas, she held the plane hostage until the airspace was closed. Consequently, the pilot had to announce a cancellation of the flight. It was at that moment that other passengers became irate. Had AVSEC and Ibom Air personnel led by Amaka Echetabu not been on top of their game, the unruly passenger would have been lynched."

"I salute the timely intervention that saved her life. The airline had to provide immediate refreshment, transportation for passengers who were resident in Uyo, and hotel accommodation for those who came from out of town at great and avoidable cost. This means that the airline would have catered twice for the same flight. Added to this was the fact that a scheduling challenge has now been created automatically, one that will take days to normalize. For an industry where profit margins are extremely thin, this was very avoidable."