Nigeria: Ebonyi Deputy Speaker's Aide Dies in Road Accident

12 January 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

Four others involved in the accident are receiving medical treatment.

Ifeanyichukwu Eze, a personal assistant to the Deputy Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Chinedu Onah, died in a road accident on the Abakaliki-Enugu Expressway.

Chinonso Nwede, the secretary of the Deputy Speaker's Legislative Aides Forum, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday.

According to him, the incident occurred while Mr Eze was returning from a funeral wake, accompanied by three other legislative aides and one other person.

Mr Nwede said the wake was held in solidarity with a friend whose mother's funeral took place on 11 January.

"Sadly, Eze succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. The four other individuals involved in the accident are still receiving treatment for their varying degrees of injuries," he said.

Mr Eze, until his demise, was also the coordinator of the Youth Movement for Governor Francis Nwifuru in the Umuogudu Oshia Ward of Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

Mr Nwede described Mr Eze's demise as a painful loss for his colleagues and the people of Ebonyi, adding that it was "one too many and too difficult to endure".

He noted that the incident was particularly devastating as Mr Eze's colleagues were preparing to celebrate his completion of the National Youth Service Corps programme and other milestones.

"Eze's life was not without its challenges, having lost his mother at a tender age and being raised without her care.

"As the only son, his father had pinned his hopes on him, and was relieved to see him grow into a capable individual and serve as personal assistant to the fourth citizen of Ebonyi," he said.

Mr Nwede expressed sympathy for Mr Eze's family, particularly his father, and the deputy speaker of the Ebonyi House of Assembly.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of the other victims of the accident and for Mr Eze's soul to rest in peace, and the fortitude for his family to bear the irreparable loss.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.