Nigeria: Borno Launches Modern Cattle Ranch, Ruga, That Promises to Revolutionise Livestock Farming

In a bold step to transform livestock farming in Nigeria, the Borno State government, in collaboration with the federal government, has opened the country's first of its kind cattle ranch and resettlement center. The project, which aligns with the federal government's Presidential initiative on reform of livestock sector, shows the state's dedication to improving its farming industry and offers hope to communities that have been affected by violence and displacement for a long time.

Governor Babagana Zulum, who midwifed the first cattle ranch idea of the federal government, said the commissioned Livestock Ranching Centre (otherwise known as RUGA) is one of the three designed to be established in three senatorial districts of Borno State.

The governor said RUGA centers represent a strategic effort to integrate sustainable livestock agriculture with comprehensive community development.

Located within Borno's expansive grazing reserves, each centre is equipped with essential infrastructure, including housing estates, schools, health clinics, and veterinary services. The centres also boast state-of-the-art dairy and beef upgrading facilities, ensuring that the community can thrive in livestock and agricultural activities.

The Deputy Governor of Borno State, Umar Usman Kadadur, who oversees the state's new Ministry of Livestock and Fishery Development explained that at the heart of the project is a commitment to empowering local communities.

"Each of the 461 households in the Ngarannam area, severely impacted by Boko Haram insurgency, will receive livestock and essential relief packages. The initiative aims to restore dignity and self-sufficiency to these families," he stated.

Maryama Abuwar, a beneficiary from Ngarannam, expressed her gratitude: "After losing everything to the insurgency, I thought I would never be able to provide for my children again. Today, with the support of the government, I have received livestock and the means to start anew. This project is a lifeline for us and we thank our governor, Babagana Zulum for making us happy."

Mr Kadadur described the project as a significant push to enhance the livelihoods of herding communities. He added that it is an ambitious plan for a new ranching centre project that promises to provide essential services and infrastructure for both the community and the state.

He said the ranching centre would enhance a peaceful environment as well as improve housing and living conditions. "We are committed to uplifting our herding communities," he stated. "This initiative includes the construction of 360 prototype houses and extensive road networks funded by the Borno State Government, alongside 101 houses built by the Federal Government. Together, these efforts will provide decent accommodation and a conducive environment for our herding families."

The deputy governor highlighted the critical role of education and healthcare in the project. "Each centre will be equipped with a school and a health clinic, ensuring that residents have access to essential education and healthcare services. Our aim is to uplift these communities by providing their children with quality education and access to health services."

He stated that veterinary services are also an essential component of the initiative. "With dedicated veterinary centres at each location, we ensure that livestock health and welfare remain paramount," Mr Kadadur said.

Reduction of losses and increase productivity for our farmers

The ranching centres will also feature dairy and beef breeds upgrading centres, crucial for improving livestock quality. "The Borno State Government has invested significantly, building and equipping the multi-million naira Ngarannam Breeding Centre and providing over 1.5 billion Naira for AI, Embryo Plasma Transfer Centres, and a Liquid Nitrogen Complex in the 2025 budget," he explained.

Mr Kadadur said the Pasture development is another vital component of the initiative. "We are managing 200 hectares of rain-fed pasture and 20 hectares of irrigated pasture across the state," he stated, underlining the importance of sustainable grazing practices.

To bolster local dairy production, the initiative plans to establish milk collection centres. "By creating these hubs, we offer dairy farmers the opportunity to earn a stable income while increasing local milk production to meet our state's needs," he added.

Water resources are also being prioritised, with each centre equipped with earth dams and solar-powered boreholes. "Access to a sustainable water supply is crucial for both human and livestock needs," Mr Kadadur affirmed.

In a bid to enhance security and commerce, the project includes the establishment of market and security outposts. "These facilities will foster a safe and organised environment, serving as commercial hubs for livestock products," he said.

"This ranching centre initiative is a demonstration our commitment to improving the livelihoods of our herding communities while contributing to the overall development of Borno State," he added.

A Call to Investors

Governor Zulum extended an invitation to multinational commercial livestock investors, emphasising Borno's potential.

"Borno State, blessed with vast grazing reserves and fertile land, offers unique opportunities for livestock growth," he urged, adding, "Together, we can enhance productivity and turn Borno into a thriving agricultural hub."

He said the project aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, aiming to modernise Nigeria's livestock sector.

The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar who cut the tape for the commissioning of the ranching centre, praised the initiative's potential to provide sustainable, climate-smart livestock production. He said, "this project aims to provide access to pasture, water, animal health services, and infrastructure."

He further highlighted its role in reducing farmer-herder conflicts and engaging youth and women in livestock-related activities.

Attahiru Jega's Verdict

The launch was marked by a keynote address by Attahiru Jega, a professor and co-chair of the Presidential Livestock Reform Implementation Committee. He commended the Borno State government for its proactive approach, stating that

"Today, I have witnessed something I have never seen in our country. We have seen today the vision of a leader, the passion and the commitment to what clearly will help drive economic growth, uplift the lives and livelihoods of our people, and provide employment for our citizens. This is what any good leader ought to do."

Mr Jega, a former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), however, lamented the scarcity of good leadership in Nigeria, stating, "But in our country, I regret to say, we are short of good leaders. So when we see this kind of efforts, we have to commend them, and we have to support them, and we have to ensure that not only do they mature, but that they are also very sustainable."

Mr Jega concluded with an optimistic outlook for Borno, asserting, "I have no doubt from what I have seen, from what I have heard from His Excellency the Governor, and what we expect from the stakeholders in Borno State, that this is just the beginning of the turnaround in terms of empowering our people, in terms of providing opportunities for economic development, and in terms of actually providing what Nigerians are craving for, which is the so-called dividend of democracy."

A New Dawn for Borno State

The RUGA centres are more than infrastructure - they represent a vision of hope, opportunity, and progress for Borno State. By fostering peaceful coexistence and facilitating economic growth, the centres aim to reduce rural-urban migration and create a supportive environment for herding communities.

As Governor Zulum concluded, "Together, let us build a future of resilience, prosperity, and lasting peace for Borno State and Nigeria." The echoes of hope and determination reverberate through the newly established ranching centres, promising a brighter, more prosperous future for Borno's resilient communities.

With the launch of these centres, Borno State is poised to transform its livestock sector into a vibrant and sustainable industry that contributes significantly to Nigeria's GDP while creating jobs and wealth. And this aligns with the sentiment of one of the beneficiaries, Bulama Idris Hassan, an internally displaced person (IDP) from Channah village in the Mafa local government area of Borno State, who shared his joy expressing happiness at regaining his livelihood - cattle rearing - after it had been lost to Boko Haram for an extended period.

"I am one of the happiest people here today because the government has finally responded to our pleas by providing us with this ranch," he said. "I was a cattle rearer from a young age until Boko Haram took everything from us. Now, I thank the government for giving us a new lifeline."