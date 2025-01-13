Nigeria: Tax Bills - Show Nigerians Consultation Report, Bauchi Gov Tells Presidency

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has asked President Bola Tinubu Tinubu and the Presidency to release a detailed consultation report on the tax reform bills with stakeholders' inputs, in line with the Freedom of Information Act.

According to Bala Mohammed, this transparency will allow Nigerians to verify whether the committee genuinely engaged stakeholders or used token gatherings to rubber-stamp its proposals.

Bala Mohammed and some Northern leaders have been in a serious war of words with the presidency over the tax reform bill before the National Assembly.

But Mohammed, through his special adviser on Media and Publicity Mukhtar Gidado, on Sunday, while responding to comments by the presidential spokesman on the advice offered to President Tinubu on the tax reform bills, wondered why the Presidency is increasingly intolerant toward feedback and criticism.

The Bauchi State government also said that the comment by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Mr Sunday Dare, that the comment of Bala Mohammed was ill-timed, unprofessional, and divisive, insisted his action is not only beneath the dignity of someone speaking on behalf of the, but that it undermined the very principles of democracy.

Gidado said that the tone and substance of Mr Dare's comments were unprofessional and failed to reflect the high standards expected of a presidential spokesperson.

He said: "Mr Dare's remarks, strategically released during a sacred time of reflection during Juma'at prayers and the commemoration of Armed Forces Remembrance Day, demonstrate a lack of respect for the gravity of national events. By prioritising political attacks over honouring Nigeria's fallen heroes, Mr Dare displayed poor judgment that was unbecoming of his office. This calculated move is a disservice to the President, who deserves better representation."

Gidado explained that instead of fostering constructive dialogue, Dare's statement pits the President against key stakeholders and democratic voices offering feedback and critique--essential components of participatory governance.

Gidado said, "Governor Bala Mohammed's remarks were neither irresponsible nor political. They were grounded in patriotism and an earnest desire to ensure that national policies, such as the proposed Tax Reform Bills, are inclusive and reflect the voices of all Nigerians. It is unfortunate that instead of addressing these valid concerns, Mr. Dare resorted to personal attacks and diversionary tactics."

He added, "Rather than welcoming constructive suggestions from patriotic Nigerians, including Governor Bala Mohammed, the President's media team has chosen to antagonise and vilify dissenting voices. This combative approach is undemocratic and counterproductive in a nation as diverse and pluralistic as Nigeria".

Gidado reiterated that Governor Mohammed's remarks were not an attack on the President but a legitimate call for more excellent consultation and inclusivity.

"The claims by the Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform Committee, chaired by Mr Taiwo Oyedele, that consultations were conducted are, at best, misleading. A thorough review of their engagements reveals that these were mere briefings rather than genuine consultations. The two terms are fundamentally different: while briefings are top-down, unilateral information-sharing sessions, consultations require a multidirectional, inclusive dialogue with stakeholders."

Gidado said, "We formally demand that the Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform Committee publicly release detailed consultation reports with stakeholder inputs, per the Freedom of Information Act. This transparency will allow Nigerians to verify whether the committee genuinely engaged stakeholders or used token gatherings to rubber-stamp its proposals.

He further explained that Governor Bala's critique of the Tax Reform Bills stems from his experience as a former Federal Capital Territory Minister, a current second-term Governor and Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, who, besides understanding the importance of inclusive governance, has first-hand experience of the dangers posed by unwholesome or ill-digested macro-economic policies.

According to the statement, Policies that affect the livelihoods of millions of Nigerians cannot be imposed without broad-based consultation, saying that in a constitutional democracy, the President is obligated to engage stakeholders, build consensus, and consider alternative views. Governor Mohammed's comments are a reminder of this responsibility, not an attack on the President's authority.

According to Gidado, it is correct to say that Governor Bala Mohammed is only a good student of President Tinubu, whose pedigree as a pro-democracy activist and critic launched his political career and catapulted him to the exalted position that he occupies today.

The statement further said: "Not only did President Tinubu stand boldly against anti-democratic military dictatorship, but even as Governor of Lagos State, he fought President Olusegun Obasanjo to a standstill in pursuit of his vision of further democratising the local government system in the state. We do not recall the President's media team ever descended on him with expletives or unbridled disrespect."

"While Mr. Dare questions Governor Mohammed's leadership, Bauchi State's track record under his administration speaks for itself. From transformative infrastructure projects to human capital development, Governor Mohammed has delivered measurable progress that has earned national and international recognition. These achievements contrast sharply with Mr. Dare's baseless accusations of "irresponsible politics."

"If it pleases him, Sunday Dare and his fellow jobbers can continue to wallow in the delusory bliss that their distasteful campaign of disinformation is capable of hoodwinking the good people of Bauchi State or other sub-nationals into an unquestioning acceptance of a fiscal policy that, despite all the stated good intentions, could place them on the path of irredeemable economic ruin."

Gidado also said, "When the electorate of Bauchi State voted resoundingly to return Bala Mohammed to power in 2023, they did so in recognition of his faithful implementation of his 'My Bauchi Project' policy document and confident that the next four years would be more fruitful. Sunday Dare is welcome to Bauchi State for an on-the-spot assessment of the transformation that has taken place under the dynamic leadership of Bala Mohammed. These achievements have been acknowledged by top Federal Government functionaries such as former President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Shettima and others."

According to Gidado, these achievements include sustained economic transformation through massive investment in critical infrastructure such as roads, markets, and housing projects. These have significantly boosted commerce and created jobs, reducing youth restiveness and insecurity. The governor's agricultural initiatives, anchored on subsidised inputs and promoting modern farming techniques, have empowered farmers and increased food production.

"In healthcare, the state has prioritised the rehabilitation of hospitals, construction of primary healthcare centres, and provision of free maternal and child healthcare services. Similarly, significant investments in education infrastructure, teacher training, targeted stakeholder engagement and general recalibration of the education environment are addressing the age-long out-of-school problem while creating the impetus for sustained improvement in performance.

"On Youth and Women Empowerment, through various skills acquisition programs and grants, thousands of youths and women have been empowered to become self-reliant, contributing to the state's socio-economic growth. These achievements are a testament to Governor Mohammed's visionary leadership and a reminder of what can be achieved when governance is people-focused."

Gidado also asked the Presidency's media team to highlight the President's accomplishments in critical areas such as security, the economy, infrastructure, and education rather than engaging in needless squabbles.

The Bauchi Governor warned that enough is enough, "This is not the first time Mr. Dare has launched an unprovoked attack on Governor Bala Mohammed. His role as a media adviser demands professionalism, diplomacy, and an unwavering commitment to uniting Nigerians behind the President's vision. Instead, Mr. Dare has chosen to sow division and distract from critical national issues."

"We reiterate that Governor Bala Mohammed respects the Office of the President and its responsibilities. However, respect does not preclude critique in a democracy. Moving forward, we urge Mr. Dare to channel his efforts toward promoting the President's policies and achievements, if any, rather than disparaging those offering constructive feedback. A democracy thrives on dialogue, not intimidation. It is time for the President's media team to embrace this principle and recognise that dissent is not a threat--it is an opportunity to build a stronger Nigeria," he concluded.