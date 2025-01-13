Nigeria: Troops Neutralise 25 Terrorists, Destroy Bello Turji's Camp

Troops of Sector 2 of the Joint Task Force North West Operation Fansan Yamma have killed 25 terrorists and dismantled Bello Turji's hideout in the Dakai area of Shinkafi local government area of Zamfara State.

In a statement by Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi, coordinator of Joint Media Coordination Centre Operation Fansan Yamma, made available to newsmen yesterday, the operation was successfully conducted on January 10, 2025.

The statement further said the troops, under the coordinated operation, had also cleared one Malam Ila camp where more than 18 other terrorists sustained gunshot wounds and seven kidnapped victims were able to escape from the terrorists' camps.

The statement reads: "The troops in an offensive operation supported by the Air Component Operation Fansan Yamma cleared some terrorists' camps in the Fakai axis. Some of the camps cleared include that of Bello Turji and Mallam Ila, where troops neutralised over 25 terrorists, with more than 18 others sustaining gunshot wounds, thus delivering a setback to the terrorist network. Additionally, seven kidnapped victims were able to escape from the terrorists' camps during the operation.

"Operation Fansan Yamma will continue to pursue and neutralise all terrorist elements within its joint operation area. We, therefore, warn all terrorist kingpins and their associates to surrender and renounce violence unconditionally, as our troops remain committed to eradicating these threats. We assure the public of our dedication to restoring peace and security in the affected communities".