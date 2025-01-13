Liberia: Jubilee FC Accepts Guilt in $10k Fraud Fine

Monrovia — Jubilee FC has accepted the $10,000 fine recently imposed by the Liberia Football Association (LFA), a departure from earlier statements by the club's president, James Nimene, who had suggested the team would seek legal redress.

The fine stems from Jubilee's submission of a fraudulent business registration document during the club licensing process, a violation of the LFA Revised Club Licensing Book of Sanctions and the league's rules and regulations.

The club was initially given a deadline of Saturday, January 11, 2025, to settle the fine. Failure to comply would have resulted in Jubilee's exclusion from the ongoing Second Division League.

In a letter addressed to LFA General Secretary Emmett Crayton, Jubilee FC appealed for a payment plan. It remains unclear whether the LFA has approved the request.

The letter stated:

"It is my plea to the LFA, through your office, to kindly grant us some dispensation to make the first deposit of $3,500 by Tuesday, January 14, 2025, and to complete the final payment by February 15, 2025."

As of now, the LFA has yet to confirm its decision regarding the club's appeal for leniency.