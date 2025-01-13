Liberia: Arrest Agenda Finally Ready for Launch

Buchanan — The Unity Party-led government is set to this Wednesday, January 15, 2025, launch the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID) and the County Development Agendas. The event, to be held in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, has been described as a historic milestone by Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan.

In an interview, Minister Ngafuan said that the launch is far more than a ceremonial event; it represents a defining moment in the nation's quest for inclusive and sustainable progress. "The ARREST Agenda is not just a document--it is a call to action, a roadmap for Liberia's future, and a reflection of the President's vision for national transformation," he stated.

The AAID, the cornerstone of Liberia's national development framework under the UP government, aims to drive economic growth, reduce inequality, and improve the quality of life for all Liberians. It is built on extensive consultations with stakeholders from across the country, including government ministries, development partners, civil society organizations, and citizens.

Minister Ngafuan stressed the agenda's inclusivity, explaining that it was crafted through an exhaustive process led by an inter-governmental technical team. This involved nationwide consultations, input from independent consultants, and a rigorous validation phase. The result is a six-year plan aligned with the political manifesto of the ruling administration, reflecting the aspirations and priorities of the Liberian people.

"The process behind the ARREST Agenda demonstrates that development is not a solo endeavor. It requires collaboration, innovation, and the full participation of all stakeholders," said Minister Ngafuan. "This agenda represents the collective hope of a nation determined to build a prosperous and inclusive future."

The launch event in Buchanan is expected to draw high-profile participants, including government officials, international development partners, and civil society leaders. It will also offer a platform for Liberians from all walks of life to rally behind a shared vision for national progress.

The implementation phase of the AAID is poised to tackle some of Liberia's most pressing challenges, from economic revitalization to addressing regional disparities. The agenda emphasizes inclusivity, ensuring that no Liberian is left behind in the nation's march toward sustainable development.