Liberia: Supreme Court Assigns Gracious Ride Vs. Assets Recovery Team Case for Re-Argument

Monrovia — After more than eight months of delay, the Supreme Court of Liberia has assigned the high-profile case between Gracious Ride Incorporated and the Assets Recovery Team for re-argument. The matter, which has drawn significant public interest, is set for Tuesday, January 14, 2025, before the full bench of the Supreme Court.

The Court's decision was communicated to the legal teams of both parties through a notice of assignment issued on Friday, January 10, 2025. The notice directed the submission of legal briefs prior to Tuesday's hearing, as required by law.

The re-argument reportedly stems from the recent appointment of Associate Justice Ceaneh D. Clinton-Johnson, who was not part of the Supreme Court bench when the case was initially heard. Judicial sources indicated that the re-argument would ensure the new Justice has a comprehensive understanding of the case.

This legal dispute, pending since March 2024, centers on the Assets Recovery Task Force established under Executive Order 126 by President Joseph Boakai. The Executive Order, issued on March 6, 2024, was part of the administration's broader push for governance transparency and accountability, focusing on reclaiming assets allegedly acquired through corrupt practices.

Controversy erupted when the Task Force seized several vehicles belonging to Gracious Ride Incorporated, alleging they were fraudulently acquired by former government official Finda Bundoo. Gracious Ride countered by challenging the Task Force's authority, arguing that asset recovery is the statutory responsibility of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), not a presidentially-appointed committee.

In March 2024, the lower court dismissed Gracious Ride's petition, prompting the company to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court. Subsequently, on March 28, 2024, the Supreme Court issued a temporary suspension of the Task Force's operations, pending a final ruling. Despite reaching the ruling stage on August 28, 2024, the Court failed to deliver a verdict, leaving the case unresolved and raising concerns about judicial inefficiency.

The prolonged delay has drawn sharp criticism from civil society and media organizations, spotlighting the implications for governance accountability and public trust in Liberia's judiciary.

The government's legal team has argued that Gracious Ride failed to demonstrate specific legal violations by Executive Order 126 and emphasized the President's constitutional authority to issue such directives. Conversely, the company's counsel maintains that the Task Force's actions exceeded its legal mandate.