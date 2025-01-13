Liberia: LEC Interim Boss Unveils Plan to Cut Outages

Monrovia — The Interim Managing Director of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), Mr. Thomas Z. Gonzerwon, has unveiled a strategic plan aimed at minimizing power outages and ensuring reliable electricity supply during the dry season in Liberia.

Mr. Gonzerwon, a renowned engineer, was appointed on November 29, 2024, by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to head the LEC Interim Management Team. This appointment followed the expiration of the contract of the entity's former Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Monie Captan.

At a press conference held at LEC's headquarters in Monrovia on January 10, 2025, Mr. Gonzerwon announced an enhanced load management strategy focused on customer satisfaction and power reliability. He emphasized his administration's commitment to ensuring no community experiences power outages exceeding eight hours at a time.

The LEC boss also highlighted the importance of timely communication in addressing customers' concerns. He stated that the management has devised strategies to provide transparent updates on load management schedules, fostering trust and understanding among customers.

In addition, Mr. Gonzerwon pledged improvements in customer support. "We aim to strengthen our 24-hour customer service capabilities to promptly address technical issues and respond to customer inquiries," he assured.

Dry Season Preparedness Plan

Addressing the challenges posed by the dry season, Mr. Gonzerwon acknowledged the reduction in water levels at the Mount Coffee Hydropower Plant, which significantly impacts local energy generation. He revealed that three of the plant's four turbines are currently operational, while the fourth turbine remains offline due to an insulation breakdown that damaged its stator unit.

Mr. Gonzerwon announced the successful negotiation and finalization of a new Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Ivorian counterparts, securing a 50MW energy supply. He also disclosed plans to procure an additional 20MW of "extra energy" during this operational period.

"We want to emphasize that during the implementation of this agreement, there may be instances where load adjustments or changes are necessary due to unforeseen technical challenges in energy generation beyond LEC's control," he said.

Revenue Protection and Anti-Power Theft Mechanisms

The LEC Interim Managing Director expressed his team's commitment to strengthening revenue protection and curbing power theft. He announced plans to conduct a comprehensive review of the Anti-Power Theft (APT) operations, coupled with a rigorous crackdown on illegal electricity consumption.

"This review will adopt an end-to-end approach, identifying gaps, realigning processes, and institutionalizing the task force's activities to ensure long-term effectiveness in combating power theft," Mr. Gonzerwon explained.

He emphasized his administration's resolve to institutionalize the Anti-Power Theft Task Force, a key project within the corporation. This institutionalization will facilitate the decentralization of APT operations by strategically positioning task force teams at each FBBU Unit under the oversight of the APT head.

Additionally, Mr. Gonzerwon disclosed the signing of a meter framework contract for the supply of over 300,000 meters. Initial deliveries of single-phase and three-phase meters have already been received, and the corporation plans to deploy these strategically to minimize unauthorized connections to the grid.

"Furthermore, the introduction of the Prepaid Service Transition Program for public entities and comprehensive audits of large customer connections will significantly combat electricity theft," he said.