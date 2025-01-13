Liberia Woos Nigerian Investors With 100 Percent Profit Repatriation, Tax Exemptions

Lagos — Liberian government has urged Nigerian investors and entrepreneurs to explore the vast economic opportunities in the West African nation.

Jeff Blibo, the chairman of Republic of Liberia National Investment Commission (NIC), made this call on Friday while outlining the country's untapped potential across key sectors, including agriculture, mining, housing, real estate, tourism, and transportation at an event in Lagos.

He emphasised Liberia's unique advantages for investors, such as its dual currency system--allowing transactions in both the Liberian dollar and US dollar--and government incentives like 100% profit repatriation and tax exemptions.

He noted that the agricultural sector, a cornerstone of Liberia's economy, offers significant opportunities for smallholder farmers and agribusinesses. Ongoing government efforts to improve infrastructure, land use policies, and market access further enhance the sector's growth potential.

He commended the Liberian government's commitment to fostering an investor-friendly environment and positioning the country as a hub for economic innovation in West Africa.

While international players like Chinese and Indian investors have already recognised Liberia's potential, the NIC chairman expressed concern over the limited presence of Nigerian investors in the market.

He urged Nigerian business leaders to seize the moment, emphasising the mutual benefits of closer economic ties between the two nations.

"Liberia is a land of immense promise," he said, encouraging visionary Nigerian investors to take bold steps to unlock the country's potential and contribute to its development goals.

The event commenced with a welcome address by Mohammed M. Bah, the country's presidential special envoy on investments, who urged Nigerian investors to approach the opportunities in Liberia with open minds. The envoy described Liberia as a " green land" brimming with investment prospects and emphasised the government's commitment to creating an investor-friendly environment.

Christopher Onanuga, the Liberian presidential special envoy on tourism, delivered a presentation on Liberia's untapped tourism potential.

The ambassador extolled the country's breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and diverse wildlife, describing them as pillars for sustainable tourism development. He encouraged Nigerian investors to seize the opportunities in this sector, which could transform Liberia into a premier tourist destination in West Africa.

The event themed "Discover Liberia: Exploring Liberia Investment Opportunities 2025" was organised by the CDIM and Precut Collection, a firm that they serve as strategic partners to nations, businesses, organisations, and individuals across a wide array of sectors, in collaboration with the Liberian government to boost investment from Nigeria to Liberia and other African countries.

"We believe African is for Africa true sustainable growth can only be achieved by African understanding and utilising its various inter trade and inter relationship opportunities," Folami Olawale, the group head/CEO of CDIM and Precut Collection, said, calling for enhanced intra-African trade.

Olawale also emphasised the strategic advantage of Liberia's dollar-linked economy for Nigerian investors. He noted that profits generated in Liberia could bolster Nigeria's foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows and stabilize the naira.

During an interactive session, participants raised concerns about safety, ease of doing business, and government support. The Liberian delegation reassured investors of a secure investment climate and announced plans to establish a "one-stop shop" for addressing all investment needs.