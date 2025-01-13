Liberia: 'Class' Holds Consultation Workshop With Media Houses, CSOs On Legislative Engagement

Monrovia — The Center for Legal Aid Support Services (CLASS), with funding from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Liberia, has commenced a two-day consultation workshop aimed at engaging Liberian media institutions and civil society organizations (CSOs) on legislative processes and lawmaking procedures.

The workshop, running from Thursday to Friday, January 8-9, 2025, at a local hotel in Monrovia, focuses on three key pending bills at the Liberian Legislature: the Legal Aid Service (LSC) Act, the Liberia Corrections Service (LCS) Act, and the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Act.

Day one of the event convened 43 journalists representing various media institutions. Facilitators with expertise in law and legislative procedures shared insights and experiences to enhance participants' understanding of legislative processes in Liberia.

Workshop Overview

Providing an overview of the initiative, Atty. George N. King, Executive Director of CLASS, highlighted the significance of mobilizing diverse expertise, experiences, and collaborative efforts with key stakeholders like media institutions and CSOs.

"This engagement seeks to establish a realistic strategy for engaging the Liberian Legislature on law reforms, amendments, and the creation of new laws to promote peaceful coexistence and security in Liberia through the rule of law," Atty. King stated.

He emphasized the importance of public awareness about legislative processes and encouraged participants to share their encounters, challenges, and success stories.

Atty. King also underscored CLASS's advocacy for the passage of the three pending bills. He noted that while the Liberia Corrections Service Act and the Legal Aid Service Act were introduced during the 54th Legislature, their current status remains unclear.

Key Insights into the Pending Bills

Explaining the objectives of the proposed laws, Atty. King noted that the Legal Aid Bill seeks to diversify legal services in Liberia. It envisions training non-lawyers to support legal investigations, advocate for people's rights, and assist individuals navigating the legal system.

On the Liberia Corrections Service Bill, he stated that it aims to transform the Bureau of Corrections and Rehabilitation into a semi-autonomous agency, akin to the Liberia Immigration Service or the Liberia National Police. This reform would ensure enhanced security and protection for detainees across the country.

The Alternative Dispute Resolution Bill, he added, promotes legal avenues beyond litigation for resolving conflicts. "Litigation is expensive and time-consuming, often hindering peace and development. ADR offers a more efficient alternative," Atty. King remarked.

Expert Recommendations

Folley Kawah, Executive Director for Defense for Children at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, urged CLASS and other stakeholders to maintain consistent, direct engagement with legislators to prioritize pending legislative instruments. "Lawmakers are busy, so constant reminders through in-person meetings, phone calls, or texts are crucial," he advised.

Joseph Cheayan, Executive Director of the Institute for Democracy Action and Development (IDAD), shared insights from his experience at the Institute for Research and Democratic Development (IREDD), where he tracked legislative activities. He noted the disproportionate power of the Executive Branch over national budgeting, which often influences legislative decisions.

Robert Myers, a legislative staffer for Montserrado County Senator Saah H. Joseph, highlighted operational inefficiencies within the Legislature. He noted the lack of transparency in plenary session agendas, particularly in the House of Representatives, and the tendency of lawmakers to avoid addressing issues of public concern.

Participants' Feedback

Journalists at the workshop expressed appreciation for the platform, emphasizing its role in empowering media professionals to better inform the public about legislative processes. Participants called for similar initiatives to enhance public awareness through accurate and insightful media reporting.

The Liberian Investigator actively participated in the discussions and experience-sharing sessions.