Liberia: 2024/25 National County Sports Meet Day One Round-Up

The 2024/2025 National County Sports Meet officially kicked off on Sunday, January 12, 2025, with thrilling performances and intense competition across various host venues. Day One of the national sporting event saw a spirit of unity and healthy competition as counties battled for supremacy in their respective groups.

Football

In Group A, hosted by Bong County, Bomi County and Maryland played to a goalless draw at the David Konyun Sports Stadium. The day's second football match saw a dramatic victory for Grand Bassa, with Daniel Nyumah's lone goal securing a crucial 1-0 win over the host, Bong County, in a tense contest.

Meanwhile, in Grand Gedeh, where Group B matches are being held, Margibi and Montserrado played out a 1-1 draw. Hosts Grand Gedeh delighted their home fans with a 2-1 win against Grand Kru County.

In Group C, Lofa County, one of the most anticipated teams of the tournament, came from a goal down to secure a 1-1 draw against Gbarpolu. Hosts Sinoe topped the group after a comfortable 2-0 win against Rivercess.

The official opening match of the tournament, held in Group D in the presence of the chief patron of sports, President Joseph N. Boakai, saw Cape Mount take an early lead. However, Nimba mounted a strong comeback to win 2-1.

Day 2 of the event will continue on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, across the various venues. The next round of matches could determine which counties will secure their spots in the quarterfinals. The competition is expected to intensify as teams vie for supremacy and a place in the next stage of the tournament.

Kickball Results

Group A

Lofa County 7-7 Gbarpolu County

Bomi County 2-1 Maryland County

Group B

Montserrado County 0-0 Margibi County

Grand Gedeh County 0-1 Grand Kru County

Group C

Bong County 1-4 Grand Bassa County

Sinoe County 0-1 River Cess County

Group D

Grand Cape Mount County 1-3 Nimba County