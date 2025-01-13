Liberia: Four Charged, Sent to Court Over Suspicious Death in Lofa

13 January 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Patrick S. Tokpah

Police in Lofa have charged and sent to court four individuals in connection with the alleged murder of 45-year-old Moryoungor Keleko, whose body was discovered on New Year's Eve in Douworgomai Town, Voinjama District, Lofa County.

The suspects include Lamine Flomo, 24, and two 52-year-olds, Aaron Kollie and Emmanuel Flomo, alongside Yarkpawolo Moisemai Keleko who died in police custody during the investigation.

The four were charged with murder and criminal conspiracy sections 14.1 and 10.4 of the new Penal Law - Title 26 - Liberian Code of Laws Revised, and they're currently at the Voinjama Central Prison, awaiting trial.

However, the suspects have denied the allegations made against them. Meanwhile, the Professional Standards Division of the Liberia National Police is at the same time investigating the death of Yarkpawolo Moisemai Keleko in police custody.

Following the death of Yarkpawolo Moisemai Keleko in a police cell, angry citizens in Lofa County set ablaze the Zogolemai Magisterial court.

According to Sectional Chief of Zogolemai Township, Gbanoe Guizeh, the tensions erupted on January 7, 2025, as a result of the discovery Yakpawolo Moisemai Keleko dead, who was believed to be a primary suspect and Nephew in the alleged murder case of Moryoungor Keleko that occurred on New Year's Eve.

He said following the discovery of the lifeless body of the 50-year-old woman, findings of the coroner jury's report indicated foul play, pointing out deep cuts on her hands and a broken neck.

"To our utmost surprise the primary suspect in the murder case was found dead in a police cell in Voinjama City," Chief Guizeh noted.

Chief Guizeh said it was reported that Yakpawolo Moisemai Keleko was separated from other suspects in custody by investigators to prevent any influence on his testimony and allegedly committed suicide.

Notwithstanding, citizens are alleging that the death of Yakpawolo Moisemai Keleko is likely to complicate the investigation for authorities. Yarkpawolo Moisemai Keleko was pronounced dead by health authorities at the Tellewoyan Memorial Hospital.

