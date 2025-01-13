Liberia: UL Campuses to Get Facelift

The University of Liberia is at a cross-road and the administration of its newly inducted president, Dr. Layli Maparyan, has a herculean task to undertake. Everyone knows that the nation's premier institution of higher learning must be given all of the support to make strides as it molds the minds of the younger generations. At the core of UL's perennial challenges are infrastructure deficits, overly delayed staff arrears, and systemic challenges that have long stained the university's academic reputation.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has begun a process of charting a new course for the university, iif his latest pronouncements are anything to go by.

In a keynote address delivered on Friday, January 10, during the Investiture Program of the University's 16th President, Professor Layli Maparyan, the Visitor to the university committed his administration to addressing the challenges faced by the institution.

"Our future leaders deserve the best learning environment as they prepare to compete globally," the President said at the event which also marked the conferral of an honorary Doctor of Laws degree upon the President in recognition of his "contributions to Liberia's development and education."

He outlined key government initiatives to improve the University's infrastructure and tackle critical issues. These initiatives include urgent renovations across the four campuses based on a Ministry of Public Works report, addressing outstanding faculty arrears with prompt action mandated to the Minister of Finance, and providing two new buses for the Stratz-Sinje Campus in Grand Cape Mount County.

Dr. Al Hassan Conteh, the outgoing president of the University of Liberia (UL), recently emphasized the necessity of substantial investments in the university to enhance its competitiveness and vibrancy.

He advocated for a US$42 million infusion of funding to revitalize the country's premier state-run institution. Speaking at a press briefing held by the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism (MICAT), Dr. Conteh proposed that this budget allocation would address the university's infrastructure deficiencies, settle outstanding debts, and boost its academic standing.

"This amount will enable the University of Liberia to operate as a top-notch institution of higher learning," he said.

He expressed confidence that this financial boost would elevate the University of Liberia to a top-tier institution of higher education.

Also during the Senate Committee on Ways and Means budget hearings for the fiscal year 2025, Dr. Conteh candidly outlined the financial challenges facing UL. He disclosed that while the university could generate uS$3.5 million internally, it currently faces a shortfall of US$4.8 million.

Dr. Conteh outlined the immediate priorities for the proposed funding, allocating US$3.9 million towards campus renovations and US$1 million to clear unpaid arrears for adjunct faculty.

"The funds will renovate classrooms, offices, and bathrooms, procure consumables for science and medical labs, and pay salaries for staff and faculty, including those on study leave," he noted.

Dr. Maparyan, the new university president, has expressed her commitment to spearheading a transformative initiative at the State-run institution to revitalize academic excellence and create a conducive learning environment for students.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, January 9, she emphasized her dedication to addressing the university's challenges and elevating it to new levels of success.

"I am committed to solving the problems at the university," she said. "My expectation is to lead the University of Liberia with all the knowledge and experience gained from my thirty-year career as an academic administrator."

Collective Effort to Elevate UL

President Boakai has made a call at the occasion for collective effort to elevate the national university to international standards.

Being the primary state-run university that has been operating since 1862, UL has for the past few decades repeatedly failed to score any ranking on major world university rankings-the university doesn't even appear in the first 100 universities in Africa in some of the global, continental, and regional benchmarks: Times Higher Education Ranking (THE), the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR) or the QS World University Rankings (QS).

Different factors account for this below par performance: the quality of the programs, the qualifications of the professors, the number of and quality of research and scientific innovations, infrastructure and others.

President Boakai emphasized the need for a transformation in the university's image, underscoring the University of Liberia's pivotal role in the country's development and international reputation.

Recognizing the university's historical importance and its significant contributions to Liberia's advancement, President Boakai praised its heritage as a symbol of academic excellence, national identity, and global cooperation.

He emphasized the rigorous and transparent process that led to the appointment of Dr. Maparyan, calling it a milestone in the Institution's history.

"The appointment of Dr. Maparyan represents a pivotal moment for identifying opportunities for growth, innovation, and progress at the University," he said.

The President called for collective action among stakeholders, including faculty, students, alumni, and international partners, to restore the University to its position as a leading institution of higher learning in Africa.

"Let all of us go forth heralding the dawn of a new day for our beloved National University, as we work together to ensure its success as we Think Liberia, Love Liberia, and Build Liberia," President Boakai said as he rallied educational stakeholders and other partners.

Dr. Maparyan, in her induction speech, promised to work with faculty, staff, and students to ensure that UL becomes a beacon of academic excellence, innovation, and community service.

To achieve that goal, the new UL President said her administration will focus on education, effectiveness, efficiency, excellence, and ethics.

Meanwhile, alongside governmental backing, many believe that the incoming university president should possess adept fundraising skills and the ability to utilize global networks to procure financial support.

In addition to local avenues, the University of Liberia necessitates a leader with the foresight and connections to foster international collaborations, secure grants, and solicit donations. Such funding sources could facilitate infrastructure enhancements, faculty development, and the advancement of academic resources. For Dr. Mapayan, these are the reasons why she has come.