Liberia: Jubilee FC Admit Submitting Fake Documents, Seek Payment Plan From LFA

Monrovia — Jubilee FC, commonly known as the "Church Boys," have acknowledged submitting fake business registration documents to the Liberia Football Association (LFA), resulting in a significant financial penalty.

The LFA has imposed a fine of $10,000 on the club after an investigation revealed that the submitted documentation violated the association's rules and regulations.

The LFA's decision is as the result of a routine verification process, during which they randomly sampled documents from several clubs and cross-referenced them with the Liberia Business Registry (LBR). The findings indicated that Jubilee FC's registration was falsified.

In a communication dated January 2, 2025, the LFA stated, "This action constitutes a clear violation of the approved Club Licensing Book of Sanctions... under which we hereby impose a financial penalty of $10,000.00 on Jubilee FC."

Failure to pay the fine within seven days could result in further disciplinary actions, including potential suspension from league activities.

This situation has sparked controversy among football stakeholders, many of whom believe that the LFA's punishment is excessively harsh and may be motivated by a desire to target Cassell Kouh, a stakeholder associated with the club. Previously, the Football Investigative Board (FIB) had imposed a lesser penalty of $1,000, deeming the club's actions unintentional.

In light of the circumstances, Jubilee FC have formally appealed to the LFA for a payment plan. In a letter from club President James K. Nimene to LFA Secretary General Emmett Clayton, Nimene requested an extension to make an initial deposit of $3,500 by January 14, 2025, with the remainder to be settled by February 15, 2025.

"This appeal is in good faith for the good of the game," Nimene emphasized in his correspondence.

Additionally, a letter from the FIB dated November 26, 2024, acknowledged that Jubilee FC had been misled and commended the club's efforts to rectify the situation. Jacob K. Dayfell Sr., Chairman of the FIB, noted, "The Board... has decided to fine Jubilee FC $1,000, despite the severity outlined in the Book of Sanction."

As the situation develops, the LFA remains determined to uphold the integrity of Liberia's football competitions and ensure compliance among all participating clubs.