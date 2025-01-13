Liberia: Montserrado District Two Rep. Sekou Kanneh Delivers First Report, Highlights Ld $5.3 Million Spent On Financial Aid and Development

Paynesville — Montserrado County District #2 Representative Sekou S. Kanneh, over the weekend, convened his first district annual report amounting to L$5,347,590 spent in financial aid and several other non-legislative interventions in the first year of his six-year term.

The district sitting, which coincided with the district's First Annual Report, was graced by residents, including former Representative Jimmy Smith, the religious community, youth, and students, community among others.

Officially releasing his first district report on Saturday 11, at the district sitting held at the Monrovia Vocational Technical Center on the Japanese Freeway, Representative Kanneh said that the report is a testament to his quest for open governance, transparency, and accountability.

According to him, during his first year in office, his office made significant contribution, in terms of intervention, donation and proactive legislative engagements to ensure that the plights of the district and Liberians are addressed.

"Considering the financial constraints that parents are faced with, and as a way of helping them to send their kids to school this academic year, we committed ourselves to provide $5,347,590LD towards the tuition payment of over 356 deserving and underprivileged students in different schools in and around our district" he disclosed.

Naming some of the schools for verification, he outlined

Mount Barclay Christian Academy, Ma Bendu | Sheriff, Great Commission Institute, Thomas P. Fallah Institute, Richland School of Excellence, Dorcas Academy, Lombadia Int'l, Faimo Christian and Moursquare Mission School.

Furthermore, expanding on other interventions in the district, particularly to the Muslim and Christian Community, Representative Kanneh stated that they have given financial contributions to several communities who knocked on their doors for assistance, whether community elections or Inaugurations, organizational projects and schools, as a way of identifying with them through these initiatives.

According to him, during this period under review, as a "twin father" of the district, representing the two dominant religions, his office identified several mosques and churches, especially during times of religious celebrations like the Ramadan and the Christmas.

" Evidently, during the month of Ramadan, our office donated over 150 bags of 25kg rice to several mosques around the district. Additionally, ahead of the 2024 Christmas celebrations, our office also visited several churches with over 300,000 LRD donations as a means of identifying with the Christian community" he disclosed.

Commenting on his intervention towards sport development, Representative Kanneh added that for the first time in the history of the district's soccer team, through their efforts, and coupled with the supports from some goodwill people in the district, they contributed 12 pairs of boots along with some cash during the course of the LFA tournament.

"We also donated $200,000LD as appreciation to the team for reaching the grand final, and being 1st runner up" he added.

Additionally, he added that his office also identified several orphanage homes around the district, few of which include; The Mother Blessing orphanage home; Mt. Barclay, Ma Esther Orphanage home; Mt. Barclay, where we donated several footwears for the Christmas celebration.

"We also visited our disabled brothers and sisters at the Mission of Hope and donated food items, toiletries and other human-needed materials. In addition to our Kind gesture, we also identified with several schools and organizations in and out of the district where we donated some cash. Some of these organizations/schools are as follows: Kwado Women, New Hope Academy, Liberia Medical Association (LIMA), Sekou Ibrahim School, Sahabaa's Institute, Johnsonville Old Timers Association, Cabel's Institute of Career Empowerment, etc. We also donated one bundle of zinc and two iron gates to the Johnsonville Clinic" he concluded.