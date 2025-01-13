Mozambique: New Government Might Include Members of the Opposition

The new government that will be appointed after 15 January may include some members of the opposition and figures apparently linked to civil society. This information comes from sources linked to the Frelimo Party and some opposition parties.

According to the same sources, the three opposition parties represented in the incoming parliament, namely PODEMOS, Renamo and the MDM, were asked to indicate a member to be appointed to some post within the new government. But it is not clear if they will actually be given posts, and if the posts will be significant. If this is confirmed, it could be a palliative solution found by Frelimo to reduce the complaints over the political exclusion to which the opposition is subjected.