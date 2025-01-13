Mozambique: MDM and Renamo Will Boycott The Investiture

12 January 2025
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

Renamo and the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM) have ordered their elected deputies not to take their seats tomorrow (Monday, 13 January) in protest at the fraudulent election results. However MDM deputies will be sworn into office on some other day. Podemos deputies will be sworn in tomorrow.

According to the MDM, it doesn't make sense for the MPs to be sworn in tomorrow before the President of the Republic if they don't agree with the election results. They won't be sworn in before the President of the Republic because they would be legitimising the fraudulent results.

For his part, Renamo spokesman Marcelino Macome said that his party believes that the swearing-in is ‘devoid of any solemn value’ and constitutes ‘social outrage and disrespect for the will of Mozambicans, which is why it will not take part in the swearing-in session’.

'The will of the people necessarily involves holding transparent, free and fair elections and not administrative elections,’ explained Macome. 'It makes no sense for Renamo to appropriate the administrative seats' allocated by the Constitutional Council.

