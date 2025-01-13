Ghana: Constituents Urge President to Recover 'Looted State Funds'

Some residents in Tumu in the Sissala East Constituency of the Upper West Region have appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to commit towards recovering all alleged looted state funds, which can be used to create jobs for the youth.

They said if such funds and other captured state assets were retrieved, and the culprits punished, it would serve as a deterrent to other office holders to desist from engaging in corrupt practices.

The residents made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Tumu on Friday about their expectations for the president's tenure to ensure good governance for Ghanaians.

Mr Bashiru Gomina, a teacher, called for accountability in governance, saying: "The only thing I expect him to do is to investigate and prosecute all officeholders who looted public funds."

Related Articles

Mr Gomina's remarks reflect a strong public demand for transparency and justice in tackling corruption, which had been a major issue in Ghanaian politics.

Mr Yusif Dormoyuga, a community broadcaster, called on the President to work hard to meet the voters' expectations.

"The way he was voted for was extraordinary. I expect him to justify the trust reposed in him by working hard to prove the high endorsement," he said.

"If President Mahama works well anybody in the NDC can also win for another four years..."

Mr Alidu Bayana, a curator, urged the President to prioritise job creation for the youth and called for the need to fulfil promises such as the abolition of the E-levy and the betting tax.

"The new administration's ability to address these concerns would be crucial in gaining the trust of the population," he said.

Miss Elhan Zakaria, a level 200 university student, commended Ghana for the peaceful nature of the elections and expressed her delight in seeing Dr Mahamudu Bawumia conceding defeat and congratulating the president-elect.

She urged President Mahama to create job opportunities for the youth and implement the 24-hour economy policy to benefit the unemployed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She also called for reforms in the Free Senior High School policy and advocated the cancellation of the teacher licensure examination to alleviate challenges in the education sector.

Mr Sule Issifu, a farmer, congratulated the President on his election and reminded him to consider paying attention to the Tumu-Wa, and Tumu- Navrongo highway to connect the area to the regional capitals and, by extension to Leo in Burkina-Faso to facilitate trade.

--GNA