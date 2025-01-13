Sudan: Aggar Reveals a Transition Roadmap to Election Legitimacy and the Establishment of an Elected Civilian Government

Portsudan 12-1-2025 (SUNA) - Vice-President of the transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander Malik Aggar, called on all Sudanese to overcome the stage of contradictions and search for consensual legitimacy through a founding political process that transfers Sudan to a voting legitimacy for the establishment of an elected civilian government that achieves the aspirations of the Sudanese people.

TSC Vice-President said, in his speech to the Sudanese people on the occasion of the New Year on Sunday evening, we must overcome the stage of contradiction and counter-demand, and search for consensual legitimacy, through a founding political process, that transfers the country to constitutional electoral legitimacy, and the establishment of an elected civilian government, that achieves the aspirations of the Sudanese.

Aggar revealed that the current government has prepared a political vision and a roadmap that paves the way for reaching the end of the crisis, including procedures and requirements for the founding period, and entering the elections.

He added that we need new foundations that we all agree on, based on accepting others, fighting hatred, achieving transitional justice, social justice and citizenship without discrimination, based on equal rights and duties, as the only way to ensure stability and democracy.

He continued that in this context, a national committee has been formed to develop plans and study programs to rebuild and reconstruct what was destroyed by war.

Aggar congratulated the government on its cohesion, despite the difficult circumstances, and on its several achievements in all sectors. The curtain has been drawn on the penultimate chapter of the battle to hold the postponed Sudanese Certificate exams for the year 2023, for which (303,874) sat in internal centers, and (39,104) in external centers. He congratulated the male and female students who were able to sit for the exams, "this task was not easy for the students, as some of them risked and traveled dozens of miles under complicated security conditions alone, or accompanied by their parents.