Nigeria: How the Five Cowries Art Base Education Initiative Is Transforming Health Awareness in Ghari LGA

In Ghari Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano, adolescent girls are embracing health awareness through the Five Cowries' Furanni programme, a local initiative in collaboration with Nigeria Health Watch. The programme equips girls through a knowledge pathway with vital health, hygiene, and self-care knowledge, addressing long-standing misconceptions and barriers to healthcare access.

In a previous learning session held at the Wudil and Dalla hub, adolescent girls were empowered through art to learn about menstrual hygiene. Participants had the opportunity to share their experiences based on some cultural misconceptions and how the knowledge they acquired addresses them.

A young girl named Zainab, shared how she once relied on traditional herbs to manage recurring urinary issues. Her mother believed it was an infection and prepared local remedies. Yet, despite temporary relief, the symptoms persisted. "Before, I could wait a long time without needing to go [to urinate], but now, when I feel the urge [to urinate], I can't hold it. Coming to this programme made me realise I need proper medicine from the Primary Health Care (PHC) facility," she explained. This revelation highlights the programme's role in encouraging girls to seek professional healthcare rather than relying solely on traditional remedies.

The programme uses creative approaches like stitching and drawing to engage participants. Facilitator Yahanasu Aliyu emphasised the value of this method: "We educate adolescents on topics like hygiene, menstrual management, and recognising infections. Art activities help them express their understanding and feelings. Each month, we introduce a unique topic that they explore creatively." She added that the sessions are interactive and inclusive, ensuring even younger participants feel comfortable asking questions.

Teenagers like Fatima Alfa, a resident of Kofar Gabas, experienced life-changing benefits. "I now know my rights and what to do when I go to the PHC for check-ups," she said. Zainab shared how the programme introduced her to alternatives for managing menstrual cramps. "Before now, my mother always told me to endure the pain. But now, I know I can use hot water to relieve it."

On July 30, 2024, Nigeria Health Watch collaborated with community-based organisations (CBOs), women of reproductive ages, adolescent girls and respective stakeholders from Kano and Niger States to address barriers preventing women and girls from accessing healthcare.

An archetype featuring two characters was developed--Eesha, a young adolescent girl, and Zee Baby, a woman of reproductive age--to explore and address their unique healthcare needs and challenges. Programmes like Furanni test whether these archetypes would seek medical care, helping refine strategies for improved access.

By fostering knowledge and confidence, the Furanni initiative is not only transforming how adolescent girls in Ghari LGA view health and hygiene but also empowering them to become health champions, bridging the existing gaps in knowledge in their community. As Yahanasu noted, "this knowledge empowers them to seek help when needed and prepares them for future stages in life." The programme's success demonstrates the power of community-based education in shaping healthier futures.

The Furanni programme aligns with Nigeria's health sector renewal plan through its 4-point agenda, specifically the second pillar which focuses on building an efficient, equitable, and quality health system for improved population health outcomes. One of the key strategies for achieving this is promoting health education among young girls in local communities.