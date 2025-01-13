Nigeria: Insecurity - Zamfara Government Commends Air Force, Commiserates With Families of Civilian Casualties

press release

The military intervention which significantly degraded the operational capacity of the bandits, sadly recorded some civilian casualties who were mistaken as bandits fleeing from Gidan Makera in Boko district of Zurmi LGA

Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has commended the Nigerian military's efforts in the renewed onslaught against bandits in the state. The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), in a successful airstrike over the weekend, decisively targeted bandits attacking villages in Zurmi and Maradun local government areas.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Gusau, the governor's spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, expressed deep condolences to the families of civilian casualties affected by the airstrike at Tungar Kara in Zurmi Local Government Area (LGA). Mr Idris clarified that the civilian casualties were members of the local vigilante who were mistakenly identified as the bandits fleeing from Gidan Makera in the Boko district of Zurmi LGA.

The statement reads in part: "We have received multiple positive reports of precision strikes carried out by the air component of Operation Fansan Yamma over the weekend in troubled Maradun and Zurmi local government areas.

"This intervention by the military has significantly degraded the operational capacity of the bandits and has shown the commitment of the Nigeria Air Force to carrying out its constitutional mandate of protecting civilians and safeguarding the lives and property of the people.

"As a responsible government, we assure all the people of the state that the Government of Zamfara State remains steadfast in its resolve to sustain the gains made in the fight against banditry and related criminalities. The recent success indicates that the collaborative efforts between the state and federal security agencies yield positive results.

"In light of these achievements, the state government reaffirms its commitment to providing all necessary support to the Nigerian Air Force and other security agencies to sustain their operations and bring lasting peace to the state.

"We will continue to offer support to enhance intelligence sharing, provide logistics, and strengthen community engagement, all in the spirit of a comprehensive approach to security and achieving the ultimate goal of restoring normalcy across all parts of the state.

"Regrettably, some members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) and local vigilantes were also affected during the operation in Tungar Kara, resulting in the loss of lives. We pray to Almighty Allah to grant them Jannah.

"The state government extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen JTF personnel and assures them that the sacrifices of the deceased will not go in vain. The government will provide necessary support and assistance to the bereaved families.

"Finally, the government calls on people to be vigilant, report all suspicious activities, and cooperate fully with security personnel. Through collective effort and unity of purpose, the fight against banditry can be won, bringing enduring peace and stability to Zamfara State."