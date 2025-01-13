Africa: CAF Confederation Cup - Enyimba's Quarterfinal Hopes Under Threat After Al Masry Draw

12 January 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Nigeria Premier League side Enyimba are teetering on the brink of elimination from the CAF Confederation Cup.

This follows their 1-1 draw against Egyptian club Al Masry in their penultimate Group D fixture at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Sunday.

The result leaves the two-time African champions in a precarious position, needing a win against group leaders Zamalek in their final match to progress to the quarterfinals.

Even a victory might not suffice, as their fate also hinges on bottom-placed Black Bulls denying Al Masry a win in their last group-stage encounter.

Match summary

The visitors, Al Masry, took an early lead in the 7th minute through Mohamed Hashem, capitalising on a defensive lapse by the People's Elephant. Despite Enyimba's spirited efforts to find a response, they went into halftime trailing 1-0.

The second half started with renewed intensity from Enyimba, and their persistence paid off just two minutes after the restart. Ifeanyi Ihemekwele headed home a sublime equaliser, much to the home crowd's delight.

Goalkeeper Ani Ozoemena emerged as the night's hero, pulling off a series of crucial saves, including a penalty stop in the 68th minute, to keep Enyimba in the contest.

However, despite dominating possession and creating chances, the Nigerian side failed to find the winner that could have bolstered their quarterfinal aspirations.

Group D standings

After five rounds of matches, Zamalek have already secured their place in the quarterfinals, sitting comfortably atop the group with 11 points.

Al Masry, with six points, occupy second place and only need a victory against the Black Bulls to advance.

Enyimba, currently third with five points, face a daunting trip to Egypt for their final group game, where they must not only beat Zamalek but also rely on a favourable result in the other group fixture.

What's next?

Enyimba face a do-or-die clash against Zamalek in Egypt, needing both a win and a stroke of luck in the other Group D match to keep their Confederation Cup dreams alive. Meanwhile, Al Masry will aim to seal their qualification with a win over the Black Bulls.

The stakes couldn't be higher for the People's Elephant as they prepare for their most critical game of the tournament.

Team Lineups

Enyimba

Ani Ozoemena; Innocent Gabriel, Joseph Atule, Elijah Akanni, Nweke Kalu (Fatai Abdullahi 81'); Uwana Asuquo, Somiari Alalibo (Paschal Eze 80'), Chikamso Okechukwu; Divine Ukadike, Ekene Awazie (Brown Ideye 59'), Ifeanyi Ihemekwele (Bernard Ovoke 87').

Al Masry:

Mahmoud Gad; Ahmed Eid, Mohamed Hashem, Khaled Sobhi, Hassan Ali; Samadou (Mohamed Makhlouf 32'), Mahmoud Hamada (Youssef El Gohary 78'), Khaled El-Ghandour (Karim Bambou 78'); Mohamed El-Shami, Fakhreddine Ben Youssef (Abdelrrehim Daghmoum 61'), Salah Mohsen.

