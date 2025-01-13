Nigeria: Food Security - Insecurity, Climate Change Are Biggest Threats to Agriculture / Olawepo-Hashim

A former presidential candidate, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has said that insecurity and climate change constitute the biggest threats to agriculture in Nigeria.

He also identified poor infrastructure and access to access as other limitations against agriculture.

Olawepo-Hashim said this at the 27th annual convention and 26th annual lecture series of the Alumni Association of Federal University of Agriculture, FUNAAB, Abeokuta, yesterday.

Referencing the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, Olawepo-Hashim said between 2022 and 2024, about half a million farmers were displaced, leading to a loss of over two trillion naira.

He noted that Middle Belt witnessed a drop of over 70 percent in farming activities, leading to shortages of crops like maize and yam and others.

His words:"Apart from the above urgent issues, there are other issues that have fairly been around for a while undermining agricultural productivity and prosperity in the sector. Poor infrastructure, market access and poor road networks hinder the timely delivery of farm produce to markets. The African Development Bank (AFDB) notes that post-harvest losses in Nigeria exceed $9 billion annually, primarily due to inadequate transportation and storage."

On the role of alumni contributions to development, Olawepo-Hashim emphasised that alumni associations all over the world serve the same or similar purpose.

"They provide a platform for networking. They help alumni stay connected and maintain relationships with their alma mater. Alumni Association can support the development and advancement of their alma mater. Alumni associations increasingly shape national development through funding, innovation, and strategic investments.

"Nigeria's top alumni associations collectively represent over five million members. 15% of alumni are engaged in agribusiness and food-related industries."

He said University of Ibadan Alumni developed a ?1 billion mechanized farm, thereby enhancing food security and student training.

Olawepo-Hashim added that Ahmadu Bello University Alumni Agro-Initiative invested ?2 billion in a cassava processing hub in Kaduna."