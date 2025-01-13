Nigeria: Sapele Road, Benin-City - A Case Study of Deception and Political Neglect

Sapele Road in Benin City, Edo State, serves as a vital link between the capital city and other parts of Nigeria. Its strategic importance for commuters, traders, and businesses cannot be overstated. Yet, despite its role as a federal road, it remains a glaring example of infrastructure decay, characterized by potholes, flooding, and eroded sections that make transportation a nightmare for its users.

Over the years, the road has become a political tool, with repairs and construction efforts surfacing only during election seasons. These sporadic, poorly executed projects have left residents frustrated and disillusioned, as the road's condition worsens after each election cycle.

The importance of Sapele Road

Sapele Road is more than a thoroughfare; it is a lifeline for Benin City and its neighboring communities. Businesses rely on it for the movement of goods, while residents use it daily for work, school, and social activities. Additionally, the road serves as a major route for travelers heading to Delta State and other parts of the Niger Delta.

However, the road's dilapidated state undermines its functionality. Vehicles are frequently damaged due to deep potholes, and flooding during the rainy season makes certain sections impassable. The resulting traffic congestion leads to lost productivity, while the poor road conditions pose serious safety risks.

The election-time drama:

A recurring pattern has emerged with Sapele Road: as elections approach, politicians suddenly turn their attention to its condition. Contractors and heavy machinery are deployed, and work begins in a flurry of activity. Billboards and campaign posters line the road, proclaiming the achievements of those in power and promising further development if they are re-elected.

This facade rarely lasts beyond election day. Once the votes are counted and results declared, the workers disappear, leaving behind half-completed projects and a road that quickly deteriorates. Residents have come to see these efforts as insincere, aimed at securing votes rather than addressing the underlying problems.

The many displays by the present minister of works Hon David Umahi on this road in the prelude to the last governorship election readily comes to mind here.

The human and economic cost:

The neglect of Sapele Road has far-reaching consequences for the people of Benin City to wit:

1. Economic Hardship:

Transport costs have risen as drivers spend more on vehicle repairs and fuel due to traffic jams caused by bad roads. Businesses face delays in the delivery of goods, leading to increased costs that are passed on to consumers.

2. Health and Safety Risks:

The poor state of the road has led to frequent accidents, resulting in loss of several lives and properties worth millions (if not billions) of naira.

Additionally, delays in emergency response services exacerbate health crises.

3. Reduced Quality of Life: Residents spend hours in traffic that could be used productively, contributing to stress and frustration. Economic and social activities are at their lowest ebb thereby.

Demanding accountability:

To end the cycle of neglect and election-time deception, citizens and stakeholders must demand accountability from politicians and contractors.

Some steps to achieve this includes but not limited to the followings

a. COMMUNITY ADVOCACY: Residents and civil society organizations should amplify their voices, using media platforms to bring attention to the condition of Sapele Road and the failure of past administrations to address it. The worthy efforts in the past of residents under the augis of Freedom Ambassadors Organisations in conjunction with Sarbag(Sapele Road residents)are commendable in this regard.

b. Transparency in Contracts: The federal and state governments should publish details of road construction and repair contracts, including timelines and budgets, allowing for public monitoring.

c. Legislative Action:

Lawmakers representing Edo State must prioritize the rehabilitation of Sapele Road, ensuring that funds allocated for the project are used effectively.

c. Sustainable Solutions:

Instead of temporary fixes, the government should invest in long-term solutions, including proper drainage systems to prevent flooding and durable materials to withstand heavy traffic.

The way forward:

Sapele Road, Benin City, symbolizes both the potential and the failure of Nigerian infrastructure. It represents a missed opportunity for economic growth and a better quality of life for the people it serves. However, its rehabilitation could serve as a turning point, demonstrating the government's commitment to sustainable development.

For this to happen, political leaders must prioritize the needs of the people over short-term electoral gains. Residents, too, must play their part by holding their leaders accountable and refusing to accept mediocrity. Only then can Sapele Road become a true asset to Benin City and Edo State, fostering connectivity, economic growth, and social well-being.

·Felix, a lawyer, is a former Federal Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission