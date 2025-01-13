Nigeria: Ohanaeze - One Group, Two 'Presidents' As Ipob Clarifies Position

·Warns governors on the choice of Okwukwu

The controversy that characterised the buildup to the election of the leadership of Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, seems not to be over as the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, has expressed support for Uche Okwukwu, who emerged in a factional election of the group.

Okwukwu, an indigene of Rivers State, had emerged in an election in Port Harcourt a few hours after the election of Sen Azuta Mbata as President-General of Ohanaeze in Enugu, last Friday.

Mbata, who is also an Ikwere, appears to have the support of core Ohanaeze leadership and political leaders in the South-East, unlike Okwukwu.

Meanwhile, a former Senate President, Sen Adolfus Wabara, said Mbata would leverage his rich contacts and wealth of experience to move the Igbo nation forward.

Speaking on the development in a chat with Sunday Vanguard, Media and Publicity Secretary of IPoB, Emma Powerful, said it had no hands in the pre-election controversy, but only insisted that candidates from Rivers State alone should be allowed to participate in the exercise.

He, however, said the opposition to the candidacy of former Inspector-General of Police, Mike Okiro, was informed by claims that he didn't hail from an Igbo-speaking part of Rivers.

The IPoB spokesman also warned state governors against what the group called opposition to the popular choice of the people.

His words: "Part of our warning was that anybody or group trying to drag Chief Mike Okiro into contesting against Rivers State Igbo was trying to foment trouble and IPoB would give that person or group back the problem they were clamouring for.

"We also told Ndigbo that the time has gone when IPoB allowed politicians to manipulate the outcomes of Ohanaeze Ndigbo election. We just told them that this time Igbo governors and politicians must allow Ohanaeze Ndigbo to operate as a respected socio-cultural organisation, not as the errand boy and political wing of the South-East Governors Forum.

"We made it clear that any attempt to manipulate the outcome of the election through exclusion or denying Igbo in Rivers State their rightful opportunity would be resisted by IPoB and those culpable would be held accountable by the people.

"Today, we are happy, and IPoB is hailing the election of Uche Okwukwu as the President- General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and we are warning South -East and other Igbo governors not to subvert the will of the people."

Reiterating this position in a statement, Powerful accused state governors of attempting to subvert the will of the people.

He said:" The noble family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu hails the election of Uche Okwukwu as President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

"We equally call on the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, governors and Ohaneze Imeobi (Inner cabinet) not to subvert the clear choice of the people or subject him to usual selfish political interests.

"If the reports making the rounds are confirmed that these governors have openly rejected the legitimate and popular choice of the people in the person of Uche Okwukwu, then the chaos their masters have for long been seeking to infuse into the socio-cultural and political framework of Igboland would have materialised.

"These governors have no regard nor respect for our ancient value systems that recognise the supremacy of the opinion of the majority of the people in all affairs of the state. To this effect, the emergence of Uche Okwukwu or any other person validly elected by the people must be defended to the last.

"The governors of the South-East are only five in number, whereas the great Igbo race is nearly 90 million people all over the world. Five individuals cannot be allowed to destroy our collective heritage."

On his part, Wabara, in a chat with Vanguard said:" Distinguished Senator Azuta-Mbata was a senator of the Federal Republic for eight years. He was not only a senator but chaired a powerful committee like the Committee on Appropriation.

"He is experienced and has something to offer, and I think he is God-sent. He became a millionaire at the age of 18. Today, he is 65 and counting.

" He has rich experience leading Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide. Our brothers, the Igbo in Rivers State have given us their best. In the next four years, Senator Azuta-Mbata would bring his experience, integrity and pedigree to bear in Ohanaeze.

"I want to thank the good people of Rivers State, the Ikwere people and all those including Governor Siminalayi Fubara who made it possible for Rivers to participate in the Ohanaeze election. The emergence of Azuta-Mbata from Rivers has put to rest all kinds of speculations and perceptions in the history of Ohaneze."

Wabara also commended the governors of Igbo-speaking states for their support, urging them to forge a united front.

Like the outcomes, the pre-poll period was characterised by intrigues, including court cases, which led to Okiro's eventual withdrawal from the race.

Meanwhile, Enugu State governor, Mr. Peter Mbah, has described the election of the new Ohanaeze National Executive Committee as a collective victory for Ndigbo. The governor spoke when he received members of the newly elected officials led by Sen Azuta-Mbata in his office at the weekend. He said: "I would like to start by heartily congratulating you all, on behalf of the government and the people of Enugu State, on your election to lead this important organisation. I can only imagine the weight of expectations that must be on your shoulders now."