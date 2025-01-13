Nigeria: Seyi Tinubu Can Become Next Governor of Lagos - Youth Minister

12 January 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, has amplified the narrative about Seyi Tinubu, President Bola Tinubu's son to become the next Governor of Lagos State.

Conversations about Seyi succeeding Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu started late last year when a socio-political organisation, Friends of Seyi Tinubu (FOST) endorsed him for the number one political office in the state.

Speaking in an interview with Seun Okinbaloye, Olawande, who described Seyi as his leader and mentor, said the president's son has the capacity to lead Lagos State.

The minister argued that Seyi is not too young to be a governor, adding that he is (Seyi) a well-trained young man, who has supported and elevated many young Nigerians even when his father was not the president.

"He is not too young to become a governor, that's the truth, adding that Seyi is qualified to become the next Lagos State Governor. He is a well trained youngman that has built a lot of young people, massive young people even when his father is not the president," Olawande said.

The minister, however, claimed Seyi has nothing to do with the endorsement by groups campaigning for him to become a governor.

Olawande said, "Seyi is not the one engineering the campaign to become the next governor of Lagos State."

"Everybody has tendency to become whatever he/she wants to become... This is what I've understand (sic) too, when you are outside there or you're popular or you have one or two things to do, people would say a lot of things about you."

Meanwhile, since the campaign for him to succeed Sanwo-Olu started, the president's son has neither confirmed nor denied having a political ambition ahead of the 2027 general election.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

