Mali: Barrick Gold Halts Operations in Mali After Government Gold Seizure

13 January 2025
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

TLDR

  • Barrick Gold said it will temporarily suspend operations at its Loulo-Gounkoto mining complex in Mali
  • This follows the government's seizure of approximately three metric tons of gold, valued at $245 million
  • The gold was transported to the state-owned Banque Malienne de Solidarité in Bamako over the weekend

Canadian mining giant Barrick Gold said it will temporarily suspend operations at its Loulo-Gounkoto mining complex in Mali following the government's seizure of approximately three metric tons of gold, valued at $245 million. The gold was transported to the state-owned Banque Malienne de Solidarité in Bamako over the weekend.

The seizure stems from a court order issued last week, with Mali's economy ministry claiming Barrick owes $5.5 billion, a figure significantly higher than previous estimates. The company disputes the claim, citing a long-standing contractual disagreement with the government under new mining rules.

Barrick has filed for arbitration with the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, further escalating tensions. This dispute adds to previous disruptions, including the detention of Barrick executives and shipment blocks. Jefferies analysts estimate that a prolonged suspension of Loulo-Gounkoto operations could reduce Barrick's earnings before interest, tax, and amortization (EBITDA) by 11% in 2025.

You can follow Daba's reporting on Africa on WhatsApp. Sign up here

Key Takeaways

The seizure of Barrick's gold highlights the growing trend of resource-rich nations like Mali renegotiating mining agreements to capture a larger share of revenues. This comes as gold prices hit record highs, increasing pressure on foreign operators to revise terms. Barrick, which owns 80% of the Loulo-Gounkoto complex, has paid $85 million to Mali in October but denies owing the billions demanded by the government. The company's challenges mirror similar renegotiation efforts across Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, signaling a shift in how African nations approach mining contracts. The suspension could exacerbate Mali's economic instability while raising risks for foreign investors. Barrick's arbitration proceedings may set a precedent for disputes in the region, with broader implications for the global mining industry.

Read the original article on Daba Finance.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daba Finance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.