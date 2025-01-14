Liberia: UL President Hits the Ground Running, Assesses School Preparedness

Monrovia — Barley 72 hours after her historic inauguration as the 16th President of the University of Liberia (UL), Prof. Dr. Layli Maparyan, has hit the ground running on day one at her Capitol Hill office by sticking to a full schedule that included several back-to-back meetings and a tour of the iconic Firestone Quadrangle (FQ) Building.

The Firestone Quadrangle was constructed by the global giant rubber-producing company Firestone in the '60s, and the new UL President wanted to get an immediate firsthand impression of the facility as the UL commences a new academic semester.

Initially built as a goodwill gesture by Firestone and used as a lab for the testing of chemicals, the famous FQ Building is now used mainly for classrooms for undergraduate students.

During the tour, Dr. Maparyan interacted with students in various classrooms, sharing with them her sense of excitement and optimism for the University, as well as appreciating students who turned out for class on the first day of school.

Her interaction with students was characterized by taking selfies, shaking hands, jokes, and sharing words of motivation and encouragement with those students.

While in the FQ Building, Dr. Maparyan visited the UL clinic, the University of Liberia Faculty Association (ULFA) office, and the Office of Student Affairs.

She also visited the Student Center which hosts the University of Liberia Interim Students Leadership Office.

Further, Dr. Maparyan visited Tubman Hall, another iconic building on the Capitol Hill campus, to assess the teaching and learning environment and the University's preparedness for the resumption of classes.

In that building, Dr. Maparyan visited the Human Resource Office and the Resource Center for Disabilities and Support Services and Alternative Learning (RCDSSAL), among others.

It can be recalled that during her inaugural address, Dr. Maparyan highlighted the issue of disabilities, promising to address issues affecting students with disabilities.

She met with the Director of the Resource Center for Disabilities and Support Services and Alternative Learning, Mrs. Saydah Williamson Taylor, and her team, thanking them for their efforts to ensure the learning environment is made accessible for students with disabilities.

The tour was intended to give Dr. Maparyan firsthand information on the general outlook of the working and learning environment at UL.

As part of her day's activities, Dr. Maparyan had meetings separately with USAID Director Jim Wright, her senior office staff, and the Vice President for University Relations Cllr. Norris L. Tweah, and Dr. Lizzie King and Higher Education for Conservation (HECA) Grant Fellows.

Dr. Maparyan also made a stop at the orientation of the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law.

Addressing the law students briefly, Dr. Maparyan applauded their strive for knowledge as future leaders of Liberia.

Inaugurated on Friday, January 10, 2025, Dr. Maparyan took over from Acting President Prof. Dr. Al-Hassan Conteh following a ceremony held on the UL Fendall campus.