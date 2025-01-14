Africa: Niger Coach Harouna - 'I Think That After a Semi-Final, We Have the Right to Dream of the Holy Grail'

Niger's national team coach, Doula Harouna, is dreaming big ahead of the 2024 TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) scheduled from February 1 to 28, 2025, in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Having guided Niger to the semi-finals in the previous edition in Algeria, Doula is determined to take his team a step further as they prepare for their fifth appearance in the tournament.

In this exclusive interview with CAFOnline.com, he reflects on the qualification campaign, preparation challenges, and his ambitions for the competition.

How are you preparing for CHAN, which is just a few days away?

We are in preparation, but we haven't had as much time as in previous editions. In the last two campaigns, we prepared practically all year, but this time it has been different. Despite that, we have significant ambitions with this team.

Our squad has become younger and is filled with new, talented players. From my point of view, this is a team of the future. These young players have the potential to show their worth, meet expectations, and possibly attract interest from bigger African clubs or even in Europe.

I wish them nothing but success, and I encourage them to stay focused on our objectives: to perform well and make the most of this opportunity.

Your qualification against Togo was not easy. With hindsight, do you think luck played a role?

After carefully analyzing both matches, I can confidently say that our qualification was well deserved. While we didn't win either leg, we created enough chances in the first match to secure our spot. We had several clear opportunities, even though the opposition also had their moments.

In the second leg, we hit the post three times, and while we didn't score, our away goal proved decisive. Overall, I believe we earned our place, and I'm proud of what we achieved.

What message did you give to motivate your players?

The message was simple: believe in your abilities and express them on the pitch. The players responded well, showing mental and physical strength. They fought hard for every ball and displayed enthusiasm and determination. Their effort and energy made the difference and secured our qualification.

After reaching the semi-finals in the last CHAN, what are your goals for this edition?

Of course, the people of Niger expect more this time. After a semi-final, the dream of winning the trophy becomes legitimate.

However, our preparation time has been shorter compared to previous campaigns, which worries me. In the past, we were better organized and had ample time to prepare for such tournaments. Despite the challenges, we aim to progress beyond the group stage and go as far as possible.

Do you have the squad you envisioned for this competition?

Describing it as a dream squad might be an exaggeration, but I believe we've assembled the best team we could. We've made changes, letting go of some players from the qualification phase whose performances weren't optimal and adding new ones.

The team is still evolving as we continue preparation matches. By the start of the tournament, I hope we'll have reached an optimal level to compete effectively.

What does CHAN represent for you?

For me, CHAN is the best competition in Africa because it is truly focused on African players competing in their countries of origin. It showcases the reality of African football, especially at the local level.

The tournament has evolved significantly since its inception, growing from 8 to 24 teams, similar to the CAN. This progression is encouraging, and I believe it reflects the growth of football on the continent.

CAF recently announced an increase in the financial allocation for CHAN. Does this motivate you further?

Yes, the financial increase is good news for federations and governments that invest heavily in preparing teams. It won't cover all expenses, but it will help ease some of the financial strain.

Moreover, it enhances the competition's visibility and value. In Algeria, the stadiums were full, and the enthusiasm was palpable. I'm confident this edition will attract similar excitement, and I applaud CAF President Dr. Motsepe for his efforts to elevate CHAN.

What message do you have for the Nigerien public?

It's important for supporters to believe in the team. At times, our audience can be both passionate and critical, but their role is to support the players.

Selection for the national team involves specific criteria. While club regularity is a factor, the quality and value of a player are the primary considerations. I assure our supporters that we've followed these criteria carefully to assemble the best team possible.

We need their unwavering support as we aim to represent Niger with pride and ambition.