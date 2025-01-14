Liberia: PUL Detests Harassment of Daily Observer Journalists By LNP

14 January 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) strongly condemns the maltreatment and unjust interrogation of two journalists of the Daily Observer Newspaper by the Liberia National Police (LNP).

In a statement issued on Monday, January 13, the PUL said it is "particularly disturbed by the conduct of Deputy Police Commissioner for Crime Services, Simeon Frank, and his team of investigators, who have subjected journalists Bai Best and David A. Yates to harassment, intimidation, and wrongful detention related to their reporting."

"It is both unprofessional and unacceptable for Commissioner Frank and his team to label journalist David Yates as a 'person of interest' and then a 'suspect' in the mysterious death of Anwar Futloo, General Manager of Boulevard Palace Hotel," the statement, signed by PUL President Julius Kanubah, said. "Such labeling undermines the integrity of journalism and raises serious concerns about the sanctity of press freedom."

The PUL emphasizes that the characterization of journalists based on their reporting constitutes an infringement on the right to free expression, contrary to the Constitution of Liberia, the Kamara A. Kamara Act of Press Freedom, and the Table Mountain Declaration.

"We call upon the authorities of the Justice Ministry, led by Minister Oswald Tweh, and the leadership of the Liberia National Police, under Commissioner Gregory Coleman, to immediately cease the ongoing intimidation and coercion being perpetrated by Commissioner Frank and his team. Their actions reflect a troubling continuation of oppressive practices that violate the rights of journalists and endanger press freedom in Liberia."

The PUL demands that Commissioner Simeon Frank issue a formal apology to the journalists and Daily Observer without delay, as his actions represent a grave setback to the freedom of the press to operate without fear of intimidation or harassment.

Read the original article on Liberian Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.