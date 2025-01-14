Liberia: PUL Detests Harassment of Daily Observer Journalists By LNP

The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) strongly condemns the maltreatment and unjust interrogation of two journalists of the Daily Observer Newspaper by the Liberia National Police (LNP).

In a statement issued on Monday, January 13, the PUL said it is "particularly disturbed by the conduct of Deputy Police Commissioner for Crime Services, Simeon Frank, and his team of investigators, who have subjected journalists Bai Best and David A. Yates to harassment, intimidation, and wrongful detention related to their reporting."

"It is both unprofessional and unacceptable for Commissioner Frank and his team to label journalist David Yates as a 'person of interest' and then a 'suspect' in the mysterious death of Anwar Futloo, General Manager of Boulevard Palace Hotel," the statement, signed by PUL President Julius Kanubah, said. "Such labeling undermines the integrity of journalism and raises serious concerns about the sanctity of press freedom."

The PUL emphasizes that the characterization of journalists based on their reporting constitutes an infringement on the right to free expression, contrary to the Constitution of Liberia, the Kamara A. Kamara Act of Press Freedom, and the Table Mountain Declaration.

"We call upon the authorities of the Justice Ministry, led by Minister Oswald Tweh, and the leadership of the Liberia National Police, under Commissioner Gregory Coleman, to immediately cease the ongoing intimidation and coercion being perpetrated by Commissioner Frank and his team. Their actions reflect a troubling continuation of oppressive practices that violate the rights of journalists and endanger press freedom in Liberia."

The PUL demands that Commissioner Simeon Frank issue a formal apology to the journalists and Daily Observer without delay, as his actions represent a grave setback to the freedom of the press to operate without fear of intimidation or harassment.