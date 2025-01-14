Liberia: Capitol Building Fire Suspect Appears in Court

Fire destroyed several parts of the Capitol Building which houses the Liberian legislature

-- Courtyard turns dramatic scene as alleged culprit collapses after being served writ of arrest

Thomas Etheridge, the man suspected of setting the Capitol building ablaze last month, made his first appearance in Court on Monday, January 13. The highly anticipated appearance of Etheridge was marked by a dramatic scene at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia.

The drama unfolded outside of the courtroom of the Monrovia City Court, when Etheridge, whose illegal prolonged detention by state security apparatuses sparked public outrage, fell unconscious immediately after he was released by Criminal Court 'B'.

Etheridge was arrested by officers of the Liberian National Police (LNP) for his alleged participation in the commission of crimes that threaten the state, following the burning of the Capitol Building. He appeared before the Criminal Court 'B' after his lawyer, Cllr Jonathan Massaquoi, filed a writ of Habeas Corpus, a court order that requires the custodian of a person in custody to appear in court.

The suspect, Cllr. Massaquoi noted, was arrested on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, between the hours of 6:10 am and 7:00 am, and has been in custody since then.

However, immediately following Etheridge's release by the court, the sheriff of the Monrovia City Court served him (Etheridge) with a writ of arrest.

According to eyewitnesses, while serving Etheridge the writ, the suspect fainted and was immediately rushed to the John F. Kennedy Medical Centre by armed police officers for medical attention. Up to press time Etheridge's health status is unknown.

Etheridge arrived at the Temple of Justice surrounded by heavy security, appearing physically weak. His legal team claimed that he had endured waterboarding from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m., repeated beatings, and threats of being thrown into a snake pit to extract self-incriminating statements.

The legal representative also stated that the suspect was pressured to sign three statements, which he refused, and was confronted with unfamiliar recordings.

The habeas corpus petition, submitted by Etheridge's legal team at the International Law Group, asserted that he was unlawfully arrested and held at the LNP headquarters, where he alleged severe violations of his rights. The written document detailed a series of constitutional infringements, citing Liberian Constitution Articles 20(a) and 21(e), which explicitly prohibit illegal detention, torture, and inhumane treatment.

The petition states that after being detained by the Liberian National Police, the petitioner was transferred to individuals believed to be from the NSA, resulting in a further deprivation of his liberties under the pretext of a criminal inquiry.

The lawyers also noted that this extended detention constitutes a deliberate violation of constitutional safeguards intended to safeguard the rights of suspects.

Etheridge alleged that he was subjected to torture and degrading treatment, which contravene constitutional prohibitions outlined in Chapter III, specifically Articles 20(a), 21(e, and f).

Additionally, he accuses the authorities of disregarding his right to due process, emphasizing that any deprivation of rights must follow established constitutional procedures.

The petition calls for the immediate release of Etheridge on grounds that his detention is unlawful. It requests the issuance of a writ of habeas corpus in accordance with subchapter D, Chapter 16 of the Liberia Codes of Laws revised, to compel the respondents to present the petitioner before the court for proper adjudication consistent with the Constitution and laws of Liberia.

The government in response described Cllr. Massaquoi's claim of Etheridge's arrest in December 2024, as "false and misleading."

According to the government, the arson suspect was arrested on Friday, January 10, 2025.

On the accusation of compelling Etheridge to testify against himself, in the absence of his lawyers, the state lawyers argued that "it is malicious for the Petitioner to claim that he has been compelled to make false statements against himself."

The state lawyers further argued that the Ministry of Justice, Liberia National Police and the National Security Agency are integrity Institutions and, as such, apply professionalism in their respective duties.

They argue that given due regard to the National Security concern that the said Thomas Etheridge is involved with, it is unlawyerly for Petitioner Counsels to claim that the Liberia National Police and the National Security Agency [have circumvented the law and constitution and subjected the alleged suspects to torture and inhumane treatment].