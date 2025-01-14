Liberia: World Bank, Liberia's 'Biggest Multilateral Partner'

The Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, has lauded the World Bank as Liberia's "biggest multilateral partner," emphasizing its pivotal role in the country's post-war recovery and ongoing development efforts.

"If we look back, from where we came--from war, recovery, and now on the path of development--we cannot write Liberia's story without dedicating pages and chapters to the role of the World Bank," Minister Ngafuan declared during a meeting at the Ministry of Finance in Monrovia on Monday, January 13, 2025.

The Minister noted that the World Bank's support has been instrumental as Liberia prepares to launch its ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID) and the County Development Agenda.

He disclosed that the World Bank has aligned its upcoming programs with the AAID, demonstrating a commitment to Liberia's national priorities.

Highlighting the World Bank's contributions, Ngafuan said its projects span critical sectors, including infrastructure, health systems strengthening, disease surveillance, agriculture, fisheries, education, social protection, governance, water, women's empowerment, and finance.

"The World Bank has done and continues to do well in all sectors--not just roads," he remarked. "Their support in the energy sector is particularly commendable. While Liberia's energy access currently stands at around 33%, we are aiming for an ambitious target of 80%. It's a huge task, but with the World Bank as our partner, it's achievable."

Ngafuan also acknowledged the World Bank's assistance in providing budgetary support, saying, "We are grateful for the extraordinary support, especially with the $40 million budget funding released in December, including $20 million allocated to disaster management."

The Minister further pledged to work closely with Ousman Diagana, the World Bank Vice President for Western and Central Africa, and his team to ensure timely implementation and delivery of projects.

For his part, World Bank Vice President Ousman Diagana reaffirmed the institution's dedication to Liberia's development goals, announcing plans for regular visits to engage with local policymakers and citizens.

"Our focus is to establish new partnerships and strengthen support for Liberia's ARREST Agenda and other development priorities," Diagana stated.

He disclosed that the World Bank Group is currently investing in Liberia's energy sector to support the country's ambitious goals.

Diagana highlighted key ongoing projects, including the Mount Coffee Hydro Power Plant, and investments in private sector development, such as the International Finance Corporation's (IFC) funding of Afropa Factory Liberia, Inc.

"Afropa is a leading local corporation with diversified businesses in automotive trading, real estate, consumer goods, and beverages," Diagana noted. "Such investments reflect our commitment to fostering energy access and private sector growth in Liberia."

During their visit, Diagana and Tafara Mwangi, another senior World Bank official, met with President Joseph N. Boakai and senior members of the Liberian government.

Discussions focused on the World Bank Group's five-year engagement plan for Liberia, emphasizing sustainable development, economic reforms, and enhancing public service delivery.

The delegation's visit underscores the deepening partnership between Liberia and the World Bank, as the nation strives to achieve inclusive and sustainable development.