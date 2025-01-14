Liberia: Julia Grace Academy Poised for Expansion

Dr. Jestina Mason, a dedicated board member and chaplain of Julia Grace Academy, has set an ambitious fundraising target of $30,000 as part of a campaign to expand the school's impact on Liberia's underserved children.

The goal was announced during Dr. Mason's "forever 40" birthday celebration held on January 4, 2025, at Ciole-Mar Community in Kpaye Town, Roberts Field Highway, Lower Margibi County.

The event, which brought together community members, board members, school staff, and international supporters, marked a significant milestone in Dr. Mason's life, as well as a critical moment for the school's future.

The fundraising target aims to provide life-changing opportunities for the students at Julia Grace Academy, a non-profit institution that offers free, quality education to children in need.

"Today, I stand before you asking for your support, as we work to build a better future for these children. My goal is to raise $30,000 to expand the opportunities at Julia Grace Academy," Dr. Mason said in a heartfelt speech. "This school has been a place of hope for many, but there's still much to be done. We need your help to continue providing meals, quality education, and other life-changing services to our students."

Dr. Mason's decision to leverage her milestone birthday as a platform for fundraising stems from her deeply personal journey. Raised by a single mother in difficult circumstances, Dr. Mason shared the emotional story of overcoming adversity and the lessons she learned along the way.

"I come from a very humble background," Dr. Mason reflected. "My mother had me at a young age under challenging circumstances. She raised me with love and determination. Unfortunately, she passed away before she could see the fruits of her labor. But that loss taught me an invaluable lesson--life is short, and it's not about what you acquire but about what you give."

The school, which currently enrolls 659 students, offers education from pre-kindergarten through 7th grade, with plans for continued expansion. Dr. Mason emphasized that the school's education, including supplies, and meals, is provided completely free of charge, thanks to the generosity of supporters both in Liberia and abroad.

"We are committed to providing a nurturing environment for our students," Dr. Mason added. "The teachers we employ are some of the best Liberia has to offer, and we invest in their training to ensure that the children receive the highest quality education. But all of this requires resources, and that's why I am asking each of you to contribute, whether it's $5, $10, or $100. Every dollar counts."

Earlier in remarks, Dr. Thomas Slewon, founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Julia Grace Academy, shared the long-term vision for the school, which has been a beacon of hope for students in the region since its founding.

Reflecting on his first visit to Liberia two decades ago, Dr. Slewon recalled how his wife's interaction with a group of underprivileged children led to the creation of the school.

"Twenty years ago, we were just getting started. My wife met some children who were standing outside our house with no books or school materials," Dr. Slewon recalled. "She told them to go home and bring whatever they had so she could help them. That's how it all began. Today, we've grown from a small school to one that now serves 659 students, and we're planning to add more grades in the coming years."

He also praised Dr. Mason for her role in the school's development, particularly in how she used her birthday to raise funds for its future. "Jestina's selflessness is inspiring. She could have chosen any way to celebrate her milestone, but she chose to give back to the community that raised her. Her support for this school is immeasurable, and we are deeply grateful."

Julia Grace Academy's expansion will rely heavily on fundraising, as noted by Mrs. Ade T. King, one of the school's administrators. She shared that the school is entirely free of charge, with no hidden fees, making it one of the few truly free institutions in Liberia.

"We have 659 students this year, and we don't charge them anything. No fees, no hidden costs. Everything is provided--except uniforms, shoes, books," Mrs. King said. "We even provide one meal a day for each child, which is essential for many of our students."

The teachers at Julia Grace Academy are highly qualified, with many holding BSc degrees, and the school continues to strive for excellence despite challenges.

According to Mrs. King, the community has faced difficulties, particularly with getting students to attend school regularly, but they have implemented measures to encourage attendance, including engaging activities like market days and other incentives.

In addition to the $30,000 fundraising goal, Dr. Mason expressed a hope that a generous donor might contribute even more to help the school reach its expansion goals. "If there's someone out there who feels moved to give more, we welcome it," she said.

Performances during the celebration included an African Dance Troupe, the Lord's Prayer in the Bassa dialect, and a tribute to the seven women who made the Liberian flag, among other cultural presentations.

Dr. Mason concluded her speech by emphasizing the importance of community support: "If we all give a little, we can achieve something great. I am asking you to think deep in your heart about how you can make a difference in the lives of these children. They are the future of Liberia, and with your help, we can create a brighter future for them."