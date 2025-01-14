Ghanaians Urged to Intensify Prayer, Draw Closer to God

Ghanaians have been urged to intensify their prayer life, draw more closely to God, and also give him praise irrespective of the challenges they may face this new year.

In his special New Year's message to Ghanaians, the General Overseer of the Global Trans Continental Evangelistic Association (TRANSCEA), Kwame Opoku- Asuah, said developing an intensified and a consistent prayer, life was important as it helped build the spiritual life of Ghanaians.

The message was on the theme: 'Double Consecration and Celebration for Multiple Manifestation,' and was anchored on the scriptures (Judges 1:1-2 and Psalm 100:4).

Pastor Opoku-Asuah further noted that offering praises to God in the midst of one's challenges was vital as it provided a breakthrough for individuals to help them achieve their goals and aspirations.

According to him, the meaning of Judah, as mentioned in the scriptures and the fourth son of Israel, was praise, which brought about breakthroughs and brought God into whatever kind of situation Ghanaians were faced with.

The General Overseer, therefore, entreated Ghanaians to always give praise to God so he could take control over challenges they may face or situation they may find themselves in this year.

"I have no idea what you are up against right now or how long you have been dealing with a situation. Perhaps it is time to take a break and let your Judah go first. It is time to enter His gates with thanksgiving and His courts with praise. Let not our hearts be troubled. Let us put Judah first, and we will breakthrough," Pastor Opoku- Asuah said.

Making reference to the scriptures, the General Overseer of TRANSCEA indicated that the dedication of one's life and that of his or her family to God, obedience to the word of God, the pre-eminence of God in all areas of one's life, and the prioritisation of the things of God should be the prayer point of Ghanaians if they should succeed this year.

He also declared upon the lives of Ghanaians the manifestation of God's blessings and spiritual growth, as well as favour, divine protection and peace in the New Year.