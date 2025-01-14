Liberia: Brussels Airlines Partners With LCAA to Enhance Air Traffic Control Training

13 January 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Monrovia, Liberia - January 13, 2025 - The Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA) and Brussels Airlines announced a significant partnership to enhance air traffic control training within Liberia.

The agreement, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by LCAA Director-General Julius D. Dennis, Jr., and Brussels Airlines Country Manager Marjolein J. Six, will provide crucial training to six Approach Controllers and three Aerodrome Controllers.

The training program, scheduled to commence in Accra, Ghana, will encompass a one-month duration for Approach Controllers and three months for Aerodrome Controllers. This initiative directly addresses critical training gaps identified in the 2022 International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) audit findings, aligning with the LCAA's strategic focus on human resource development within the aviation sector.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone in our commitment to enhancing aviation safety and operational efficiency in Liberia," stated Director-General Dennis. "By investing in the training of our air traffic control personnel, we are not only improving safety standards but also bolstering the overall capacity of the Liberian aviation sector."

Ms. Six emphasized the importance of this collaboration, stating, "Brussels Airlines is proud to support the LCAA in this vital endeavor. This partnership reflects our commitment to fostering sustainable aviation development in Liberia and contributing to the growth of a safer and more efficient air transport system."

The signing ceremony follows months of productive negotiations between the LCAA and Brussels Airlines, solidifying a collaborative approach to advancing aviation safety and service delivery within Liberia.

Brussels Airlines is the flag carrier of Belgium and a member of the Lufthansa Group. Founded in 2002, the airline operates a comprehensive network across Europe and Africa, with a strong commitment to safety and operational excellence.

The Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA) is the regulatory body responsible for overseeing all aspects of civil aviation within Liberia. LCAA plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety and efficiency of air travel within Liberian airspace.

