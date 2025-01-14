Liberia: Govt Announces Readiness to Launch of Liberia's Development Agenda

The launch would mark a historic moment in Liberia's journey toward inclusive and sustainable development.

- Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan says all is now set for the official launch of Liberia's national development plan, the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID) and the County Development Agendas, on January 15, 2025, in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

In an interview with Minister Ngafuan, he emphasized that the launch is not merely a ceremonial occasion but a critical milestone in the nation's development trajectory.

Minister Ngafuan highlighted that Liberia's national development plans traditionally have a lifespan of six years, aligned with the length of the political regime. Each new administration, upon taking office, has the responsibility to craft a new development agenda guided by the political manifesto of the ruling party, which encapsulates the president's vision and aspirations for the country.

"The launch of this national development plan is a culmination of an extensive, inclusive process involving key stakeholders from across the country," said Minister Ngafuan.

"The ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development is not just a technical document; it is a roadmap that reflects the President's vision for Liberia's future.

It is a call for action that underscores the importance of broad national participation and collaboration among government ministries, development partners, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders."

The development of the ARREST Agenda was overseen by a dedicated inter-governmental technical team, which engaged in comprehensive consultations with national and sub-national stakeholders, as well as independent consultants.

The roadmap for the plan included setting up a technical committee, conducting nationwide stakeholder engagements, compiling findings from these discussions, producing initial drafts, and conducting a rigorous validation process.

The AAID will now move into the implementation phase, where it will guide Liberia's efforts in achieving sustainable and inclusive development across sectors, promoting economic growth, reducing inequality, and improving the well-being of all Liberians.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Minister Ngafuan expressed his commitment to ensuring that the plan's objectives are realized, with the full participation of all Liberians, as the country embarks on a new chapter of development.

The launch event in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, will bring together government officials, development partners, civil society groups, and citizens, marking a moment of collective hope and determination as Liberia strives to build a prosperous and inclusive future.