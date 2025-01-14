Liberia: Daily Observer Journalists Face Threats, Detention From Police Over Boulevard Palace Story

Monrovia, Liberia -- In a troubling development for press freedom in Liberia, Daily Observer Managing Director Bai S.G. Best and reporter David A. Yates have endured threats, detention, and coercion at the hands of the Liberia National Police (LNP) following their reporting on the death of the Boulevard Palace Hotel's General Manager, Anwar Futloo. Despite delivering a formal complaint to Inspector General Gregory Coleman on January 8, 2025, the police leadership has yet to respond, while the journalists continue to face intense interrogation.

The ordeal began on January 6, when the journalists were "invited" to the LNP headquarters by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Simeon Frank, ostensibly to discuss the Daily Observer's online report on the death of the hotel manager. However, what unfolded was an egregious abuse of authority. Frank, in the presence of his staff, threatened the journalists, stating he would have arrested them if they had not complied with his invitation.

"I asked him, 'Why would you even consider arresting a journalist for a story they published?"' recounted Best in his letter to Inspector General Coleman. Instead of engaging in a professional dialogue, DIG Frank accused the Daily Observer of derailing his investigation and dismissed the journalists' rights to pursue an independent inquiry into the death, which they suspect could be a homicide.

Coercion and Detention Under the Guise of an Inquiry

Best and Yates were subjected to hours of detention and coercion under DIG Frank's directive. They were held in the office of Investigator Varney Samah, where Yates was required to fill out a form labeling him as a "person of interest" and to write a statement without legal counsel present. Attempts to consult their lawyer were delayed as their attorney was in court at the time.

Matters escalated when Samah presented a stack of papers resembling the Daily Observer's story and demanded Yates sign each page to attest to its authorship. "We refused, as we could not verify where the printout originated or whether it had been altered," said Best. DIG Frank later insisted they produce a printout of the story themselves, leading to an absurd sequence in which the journalists were escorted to another office to facilitate the request.

After enduring hours of intimidation and unsubstantiated demands, the journalists were only allowed to leave after Best was coerced into signing a release note guaranteeing Yates' return for further questioning. The release note was classified as a "police document," and Best was prohibited from photographing it for his records--a restriction he described as "deeply concerning and opaque."

"From Person of Interest" to "Suspect"

The harassment did not end there. On January 9, Yates and Best returned to the LNP headquarters with their lawyer, Cllr. Frank Nimley, only to face more delays and opaque procedures. Yates was handed a questionnaire but was not allowed to consult with his lawyer while completing it. To their shock, Yates' designation on the questionnaire was later changed from "person of interest" to "suspect" without explanation.

"This sudden shift was alarming," said Best. "It underscores the hostile environment in which we were forced to operate and raises serious concerns about entrapment."

Each response Yates provided was reviewed by Frank's office before the interrogation could continue, prolonging the ordeal. After over an hour of this tedious process, Cllr. Nimley intervened, convincing the investigators to release them for the day. They were instructed to return yet again on Tuesday, January 14.

The Daily Observer team's ordeal exemplifies a worrying trend of state harassment of journalists in Liberia. "This is not about cooperation; it's about intimidation," Best asserted. "The LNP's actions undermine the role of the press as a watchdog in our society. Instead of working with us to uncover the truth, they've turned us into targets."

Best's formal complaint to Inspector General Coleman demands accountability for Frank's actions, including a written apology and assurances that such treatment will not recur. However, as of the publication of this story, there has been no response from the Inspector General's office, leaving the journalists in a state of uncertainty.

Outrage from Civil Society

The lack of accountability has sparked outrage among media professionals and civil society advocates, who see the LNP's conduct as an assault on press freedom. "This is a blatant abuse of power," said one media analyst. "Journalists have a right to investigate matters of public interest without fear of intimidation or detention."

The broader implications are dire for Liberia's democratic credentials. If the state can target journalists with impunity, the public's right to information is gravely endangered. The silence from the Inspector General's office only deepens the sense of injustice.

As the Daily Observer continues to demand answers, the question remains: Will the Liberia National Police uphold its duty to protect all citizens, including journalists, or will it continue to erode public trust through intimidation and misuse of power?

Best and Yates have made it clear that they are prepared to cooperate with the investigation into the hotel manager's death. However, they insist that such cooperation must be met with respect for their rights as journalists and citizens. "We did nothing to deserve the threats and intimidation meted out to us," said Best. "If the LNP needs anything further from the Daily Observer, they must deal with us respectfully."

For now, the silence from the Inspector General's office is deafening, and the Daily Observer team remains steadfast in their call for justice and accountability. The world is watching.