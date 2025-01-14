Nigerian Delegation Arrives China to Cement Chino-Nigeria Relations

Abuja — A Nigerian delegation led by the Director-General of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), Joseph Tegbe, has arrived China to put muscle to Chino-Nigeria relations.

According to a statement on Sunday Tegbe's trip marks a significant step in furthering the comprehensive strategic partnership between Nigeria and China, with the goal of building a high-level China-Nigeria community with a shared future.

The statement said upon arrival in China, Tegbe was warmly received by representatives of the Chinese Business Community and officials from the Nigerian embassy.

The statement read: "During his (Tegbe) visit, he is expected to engage with top Chinese government officials and participate in a series of strategic meetings aimed at sealing agreements that will bolster the Nigerian economy in key sectors.

"These sectors include Agriculture, where efforts will focus on enhancing agricultural productivity and food security; Alternative Energy, which involves developing renewable energy sources to reduce dependence on fossil fuels; Healthcare, with an emphasis on improving access to quality healthcare services and medical infrastructure.

"Also included is mining, which seeks to harness Nigeria's mineral resources to drive economic growth; Education, aimed at strengthening educational institutions and promoting cultural exchange; and Technology, focused on fostering innovation and technological advancement in Nigeria."

The statement added: "As the Director-General of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership, Tegbe leads the initiative to drive Nigeria's socio-economic transformation through targeted Chinese investments, supporting China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Nigeria's Renewed Hope Agenda.

"Tegbe's visit underscores the commitment of both nations to deepen their economic cooperation and foster sustainable development. As Nigeria seeks to become a net exporter to China in the next five years, this partnership is poised to play a crucial role in achieving this goal.

"The partnership provides a platform for the actualization of President Tinubu's Renewed Hope agenda, which involves exploring more development paths with China as a major development partner."